Men’s softball results

Monday, Aug. 10
Shermco 17, Red River Communications/The Brew 5
Econofoods 7, Red River Communications/The Brew 6
Shermco 16, Econofoods 14
FCCU 18, RRVW/Wahpeton Fab 9
FCCU 14, RRVW/Wahpeton Fab 4
Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint 14, Wil-Rich/Sportsmen’s 12
Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint 18, Wil-Rich/Sportsmen’s 8
Barker Insurance / Eagles 19, Sporty’s/Circle of Nations 15
Sporty’s / Circle of Nations 17, Barker Insurance / Eagles 15
Birchem Livestock 18, Dean’s Digging / Casey’s 2
Birchem Livestock 31, Dean’s Digging / Casey’s 10
Monday Night League - Won, Lost
Sporty’s / Circle of Nations - 16, 4
FCCU - 16, 6
Shermco - 16, 6
Econofoods - 15, 7
Barker Insurance/Eagles - 14, 8
Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint - 10, 10
RRVW/Wahpeton Fab - 10, 12
Birchem Livestock - 10, 12
Red River Communications / The Brew - 5, 17
Wil-Rich / Sportsmen’s - 4, 18
Dean’s Digging / Casey’s - 3, 19
