Men’s softball results
MCS

Monday, Aug. 10

Shermco 17, Red River Communications/The Brew 5

Econofoods 7, Red River Communications/The Brew 6

Shermco 16, Econofoods 14

FCCU 18, RRVW/Wahpeton Fab 9

FCCU 14, RRVW/Wahpeton Fab 4

Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint 14, Wil-Rich/Sportsmen’s 12

Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint 18, Wil-Rich/Sportsmen’s 8

Barker Insurance / Eagles 19, Sporty’s/Circle of Nations 15

Sporty’s / Circle of Nations 17, Barker Insurance / Eagles 15

Birchem Livestock 18, Dean’s Digging / Casey’s 2

Birchem Livestock 31, Dean’s Digging / Casey’s 10

Monday Night League - Won, Lost

Sporty’s / Circle of Nations - 16, 4

FCCU - 16, 6

Shermco - 16, 6

Econofoods - 15, 7

Barker Insurance/Eagles - 14, 8

Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint - 10, 10

RRVW/Wahpeton Fab - 10, 12

Birchem Livestock - 10, 12

Red River Communications / The Brew - 5, 17

Wil-Rich / Sportsmen’s - 4, 18

Dean’s Digging / Casey’s - 3, 19

