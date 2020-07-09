Monday, July 6, 2020
Barker’s Insurance/Eagles 16, RRVW Railroad/Wahpeton Fab 12
RRVW Railroad/Wahpeton Fab 14, Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint 4
Barker’s Insurance/Eagles 20, Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint 9
Shermco 23, Dean’s Digging/Casey’s 9
Shermco 18, Dean’s Diggin /Casey’s 8
Econofoods 8, Sporty’s/Circle of Nations 7
Sporty’s/Circle of Nations 19, Econofoods 7
Wil-Rich/Sportsmen’s 13, Red River Communications 9
Red River Communications 16, Wil-Rich/Sportsmen’s 4
FCCU 31, Birchem Livestock 8
FCCU 15, Birchem Livestock 14
Monday Night League — Won, Lost
Sporty’s/Circle of Nations — 10, 2
Barker Insurance / Eagles — 9, 3
FCCU — 8, 4
Econofoods — 7, 5
Shermco — 7, 5
RRVW/Wahpeton Fab — 6, 6
Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint — 5, 7
Red River Communications/The Brew — 5, 7
Birchem Livestock — 4, 8
Wil-Rich/Sportsmen’s — 3, 9
Dean’s Digging/Casey’s — 2, 10
