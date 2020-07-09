Monday, July 6, 2020

Barker’s Insurance/Eagles 16, RRVW Railroad/Wahpeton Fab 12

RRVW Railroad/Wahpeton Fab 14, Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint 4

Barker’s Insurance/Eagles 20, Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint 9

Shermco 23, Dean’s Digging/Casey’s 9

Shermco 18, Dean’s Diggin /Casey’s 8

Econofoods 8, Sporty’s/Circle of Nations 7

Sporty’s/Circle of Nations 19, Econofoods 7

Wil-Rich/Sportsmen’s 13, Red River Communications 9

Red River Communications 16, Wil-Rich/Sportsmen’s 4

FCCU 31, Birchem Livestock 8

FCCU 15, Birchem Livestock 14

Monday Night League — Won, Lost

Sporty’s/Circle of Nations — 10, 2

Barker Insurance / Eagles — 9, 3

FCCU — 8, 4

Econofoods — 7, 5

Shermco — 7, 5

RRVW/Wahpeton Fab — 6, 6

Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint — 5, 7

Red River Communications/The Brew — 5, 7

Birchem Livestock — 4, 8

Wil-Rich/Sportsmen’s — 3, 9

Dean’s Digging/Casey’s — 2, 10

