FCCU 17, Red River Communications / Brew 4;
Barker Insurance / Eagles 17, Casey’s / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 11;
Shermco 18, RRVW Railroad / Wahpeton Fab 3;
Econofoods 19, Birchem Livestock 18;
Red River Communications / Brew 13, Casey’s / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 12;
Birchem Livestock 12, RRVW Railroad / Wahpeton Fab 5;
Barker Insurance / Eagles 28, FCCU 18;
Shermco 18, Econofoods 4;
Barker Insurance / Eagles 18, Shermco 15 (1st Place).
