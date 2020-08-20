Monday, August 17, 2020
Shermco 17, Red River Communications / The Brew 12
FCCU 11, Casey's Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 5
Econofoods 21, Dean's Digging / Casey's 10
Wil-Rich 19, Dean's Digging / Casey's 12
Wil-Rich 8, RRVW Railroad / Wahpeton Fab 6
FCCU 14, Sporty's 12
Shermco 12, Sporty's 9
Barker Insurance / Eagles 11, RRVW Railroad / Wahpeton Fab 6
Barker Insurance / Eagles 21, Red River Communications / The
Brew 5
Casey's Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 17, Birchem Livestock 10
Econofoods 22, Birchem Livestock 13
Monday Night League
FCCU won 18, lost 6
Shermco won 18, lost 6
Sporty's / Circle of Nations won 16, lost 6
Econofoods won 17, lost 7
Barker Insurance / Eagles won 16, lost 8
Casey's Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint won 11, lost 11
RRVW / Wahpeton Fab won 10, lost 14
Birchem Livestock won 10, lost 14
Wil-Rich / Sportsmen's won 6, lost 18
Red River Communications / The Brew won 5, lost 19
Dean's Digging / Casey's won 3, lost 21
