Monday, August 17, 2020

Shermco 17, Red River Communications / The Brew 12

FCCU 11, Casey's Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 5

Econofoods 21, Dean's Digging / Casey's 10

Wil-Rich 19, Dean's Digging / Casey's 12

Wil-Rich 8, RRVW Railroad / Wahpeton Fab 6

FCCU 14, Sporty's 12

Shermco 12, Sporty's 9

Barker Insurance / Eagles 11, RRVW Railroad / Wahpeton Fab 6

Barker Insurance / Eagles 21, Red River Communications / The

Brew 5

Casey's Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 17, Birchem Livestock 10

Econofoods 22, Birchem Livestock 13

Monday Night League

FCCU won 18, lost 6

Shermco won 18, lost 6

Sporty's / Circle of Nations won 16, lost 6

Econofoods won 17, lost 7

Barker Insurance / Eagles won 16, lost 8

Casey's Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint won 11, lost 11

RRVW / Wahpeton Fab won 10, lost 14

Birchem Livestock won 10, lost 14

Wil-Rich / Sportsmen's won 6, lost 18

Red River Communications / The Brew won 5, lost 19

Dean's Digging / Casey's won 3, lost 21

Tags

Load comments