Monday, June 8

Casey's Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 23, FCCU 16;

FCCU 15, RRVW / Wahpeton Fab 14;

Casey's Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 14, RRVW / Wahpeton Fab 3;

Econofoods 12, Shermco 10;

Econofoods 12, Shermco 6;

Red River Communications 20, Dean's Digging / Casey's 9;

Red River Communications 10, Dean's Digging / Casey's 0;

Sporty's 10, Birchem Livestock 8;

Sporty's 20, Birchem Livestock 8;

Barker Insurance / Eagles 23, Wil-Rich / Sportsmen's 13;

Barker Insurance / Eagles 17, Wil-Rich / Sportsmen's 4.

Monday Night League - won, lost

Casey's Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint, 4, 0

Sporty’s, 4, 0

Econofoods, 3, 1

FCCU, 3, 1

Barker Insurance/Eagles, 2, 2

Birchem Livestock, 2, 2

Red River Communications, 2, 2

Dean’s Digging/Casey’s, 1, 3

RRVW/Wahpeton Fab, 1, 3

Shermco, 0, 4

Wil-Rich/Sportsmen’s, 0, 4

