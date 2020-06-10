Monday, June 8
Casey's Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 23, FCCU 16;
FCCU 15, RRVW / Wahpeton Fab 14;
Casey's Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 14, RRVW / Wahpeton Fab 3;
Econofoods 12, Shermco 10;
Econofoods 12, Shermco 6;
Red River Communications 20, Dean's Digging / Casey's 9;
Red River Communications 10, Dean's Digging / Casey's 0;
Sporty's 10, Birchem Livestock 8;
Sporty's 20, Birchem Livestock 8;
Barker Insurance / Eagles 23, Wil-Rich / Sportsmen's 13;
Barker Insurance / Eagles 17, Wil-Rich / Sportsmen's 4.
Monday Night League - won, lost
Casey's Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint, 4, 0
Sporty’s, 4, 0
Econofoods, 3, 1
FCCU, 3, 1
Barker Insurance/Eagles, 2, 2
Birchem Livestock, 2, 2
Red River Communications, 2, 2
Dean’s Digging/Casey’s, 1, 3
RRVW/Wahpeton Fab, 1, 3
Shermco, 0, 4
Wil-Rich/Sportsmen’s, 0, 4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.