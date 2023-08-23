The Wahpeton Lady Huskies kept their hold on the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Dakota Conference golf standings, finishing fourth at Oxbow Country Club and Grand Forks Country Club during back-to-back rounds Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 21-22.

Miller earns medal, Hansen jumps to 11th place for Wahpeton golfers
Last week’s home meet at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton appears to be just what Halle Miller needed to find her driver. The Lady Huskies junior welcomed herself into the top 10 by shooting a season-best 81 on Monday, Aug. 21.

Wahpeton began the week by shooting a 362 in Oxbow, North Dakota, led by an eighth place performance for junior Halle Miller. The Lady Huskies’ top scorer shot an 81 to earn a top-10 medal, tying with Jaya Grube of Grand Forks Red River. Wahpeton was well-rounded once again, as Olivia Hansen (90) and Claire Langenwalter (95) both cracked the top 30.

The Lady Huskies pictured at Oxbow Country Club. From left: Olivia Hansen, London Nordick, Halle Miller, Claire Langenwalter, Ella Graves and Scout Woods.
Olivia Hansen is becoming a household name in the EDC.


