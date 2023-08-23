Miller earns medal, Hansen jumps to 11th place for Wahpeton golfers

Last week’s home meet at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton appears to be just what Halle Miller needed to find her driver. The Lady Huskies junior welcomed herself into the top 10 by shooting a season-best 81 on Monday, Aug. 21.
The Wahpeton Lady Huskies kept their hold on the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Dakota Conference golf standings, finishing fourth at Oxbow Country Club and Grand Forks Country Club during back-to-back rounds Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 21-22.
Wahpeton began the week by shooting a 362 in Oxbow, North Dakota, led by an eighth place performance for junior Halle Miller. The Lady Huskies’ top scorer shot an 81 to earn a top-10 medal, tying with Jaya Grube of Grand Forks Red River. Wahpeton was well-rounded once again, as Olivia Hansen (90) and Claire Langenwalter (95) both cracked the top 30.
Fargo Davies won the Oxbow meet with a 315 team score, followed by Grand Forks Red River (322) and West Fargo Sheyenne (340). Davies also had the medalist, as Rose Solberg stayed red hot with a 70 (-2). Avery Bartels, Kindred, finished one stroke off the lead.
Miller slid down the standings on Tuesday in Grand Forks, but not too far, shooting an 87 to earn 16th. Overall, Wahpeton carded a solid 354 to finish behind Sheyenne (332), Davies (317) and Red River (311).
“Halle said she was in a bunker every hole early on. The bunkers at Grand Forks Country Club are deep, and sometimes 30 yards back,” Wahpeton head coach Jeff Ralph said. “She was eight over through four holes, but she really reeled it in to shoot a 41 on the back.”
Hansen had a banner day in Grand Forks, carding an 85 to reach 11th on the leaderboard. Hansen, a junior, has combined a slight increase in driver distance with excellent second shots on or near the greens.
“I think her approach shots have really been the difference, allowing for a pitching wedge or a nine iron in,” Ralph said. “Really, her demeanor, too — she doesn’t get rattled.”
Hansen showed poise after a rocky start in Tuesday’s round.
“She kinda started out rough. Then, I don’t know what the magic potion is, but it seems like she’ll go ‘I’ll just make a par on the next hole,’ then she’ll make about four or five pars in a row. That’s something every golf coach would like to bottle up,” Ralph said.
Scout Woods (90), Nordick (92) and Langenwalter (94) each recorded decent rounds.
“London shot a 92. I think she’s an 86 shooter,” Ralph said. “It’s just a matter of being a first-year varsity player. Olivia is seeing that after playing last year and she’s feeling good about stepping on the golf course now. It’s just a matter of putting 18 holes together.”
Wahpeton has a full week to fine tune its game before a Wednesday, Aug. 30 meet at Edgewood Golf Course in Fargo.