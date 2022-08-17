Miller mushes Huskies to 7th place at East/West
Wahpeton's Halle Miller, right, pictured during a 2021 golf meet at the Bois De Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton with Rose Solberg of Fargo Davies. Miller shot a 79 to place sixth Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Jamestown Country Club, one stroke behind Solberg.

 Daily News File Photo

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Halle Miller paced the Wahpeton Lady Huskies golf team with a 79 Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the East/West Classic, one stroke away from a three-way tie for third. It was Miller’s second straight top-10 showing after taking eighth in Valley City to begin the season.

“Halle has so much confidence in her swing. She’s not worried about hitting a bad shot. Once she gets over the ball she’s pretty confident,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said.



