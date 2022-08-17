Miller mushes Huskies to 7th place at East/West

Wahpeton's Halle Miller, right, pictured during a 2021 golf meet at the Bois De Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton with Rose Solberg of Fargo Davies. Miller shot a 79 to place sixth Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Jamestown Country Club, one stroke behind Solberg.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Halle Miller paced the Wahpeton Lady Huskies golf team with a 79 Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the East/West Classic, one stroke away from a three-way tie for third. It was Miller’s second straight top-10 showing after taking eighth in Valley City to begin the season.
“Halle has so much confidence in her swing. She’s not worried about hitting a bad shot. Once she gets over the ball she’s pretty confident,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said.
Defending Class A State Champion Lexi Bartley, Fargo Davies, topped the field with a 74 and Lindsey Astrup, Fargo Shanley, was runner-up with a 77. Rose Solberg, Davies, Hannah Herbel, Bismarck Century, and Anna Huettl, Mandan, each scored 78.
“That group is a ‘who’s who’ of girls golf in North Dakota and Halle Miller is right there,” Ralph said.
“Hammerin’” Halle enters her sophomore season with a slugger’s swing on the links. Her ability to drive for distance was key to breaking 80 Tuesday at Jamestown Country Club.
“She’s always been a long hitter. They had a few par-4s under 250 (yards) and she can drive those holes,” Ralph said. “Even with out-of-bounds on the right on No. 16, she pulled the driver and pounded it to the fringe, making a nice birdie on that hole. She’s just so dang confident that she’s getting herself in proximity to make a lot of pars.”
Wahpeton shot a 356 overall, 34 strokes better than its season opener in Valley City, good enough four seventh place in the 17-team field. That improvement was driven by a team effort which included six sub-100 rounds.
“That’s one of the best finishes we’ve ever had at the East/West. It’s really an indication of our depth,” Ralph said.
Seniors McKena Koolmo (90) and Lily Anderson (93) placed 31st and 44th, respectively. Claire Langenwalter shot a 94, while Scout Woods and Olivia Hansen rounded out the scorecard with 96s. In total, 106 golfers competed at the classic.
“I was really pleased with our two seniors, McKena and Lily,” Ralph said. “McKena had kind of a wonky putt on No. 16. She’s looking at just that one stroke being why she didn’t break 90. Lily doesn’t hit the ball very far, but she kept making bogeys yesterday instead of the doubles and triples that kill your score. That’s very solid for her to do that.”
With the loss of 2021 Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete Anaka Lysne to graduation, the Huskies will look for Koolmo and Anderson to provide consistency and veteran leadership.
“With the team dynamic of this crew, I wondered where the two seniors would fit, and yesterday they showed they’re gonna be there for us,” Ralph said. “They are good leaders. For those two, being in the 90-93 range and avoiding the big numbers, they really did well.”
The Huskies head back to the tee box Thursday at the Bois De Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton. The meet marks the first of four home events for the team, including a two-day meet Sept. 16-17 and the East Region Tournament on Sept. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.