Beulah, North Dakota, took a 28-0 lead into halftime of their Friday, Sept. 13 battle with Wahpeton. The Huskies were challenged to come out strong in the second half on their homecoming game and despite the 42-14 final score, they more than delivered.
“We were a totally different team in the second half. It’s like we went into the locker room, changed uniforms and came out all the better for it,” Wahpeton coach Wade Gilbertson said. “I could not have asked for anything better in the second half out of our football team. The passion and the energy that we played with was exactly where it needs to be. However, we also need to learn that’s expected every second of every week. We’re learning that and we’re getting there.”
Dez Munezero gave his team a shot in the arm with the opening kickoff of the second half. The junior pooched one into an unoccupied area to allow one of his teammates to recover it. That wasn’t enough for Wahpeton as they went on to recover another kickoff later in the game.
“We’re always looking for the soft spot on that. We want special teams to be special, we want special teams to make a difference in the game and Dez did a good job of placing that ball,” Gilbertson said. “He’s been struggling a little bit with placing those, but he did a good job of hitting that no-man’s land in the second half.”
Sophomore quarterback Blake Schafer had his best outing yet with a pair of touchdown passes on the night. One of them was a 19-yard lob to Treyton Link, who was a reliable pass catcher throughout the game. Along with his busy day at receiver, Link also started at QB.
“(Link’s) a guy that’s worked his tail off all year long. He just hasn’t gotten the accolades or the attention, but he should because he’s worked that hard,” Gilbertson said. “I’m so happy to see him get rewarded with a couple of big catches. How he held on to a couple of those when he got drilled while he was catching it, I don’t know.”
The other receiver to look in a touchdown pass from Schafer was last year’s quarterback, Isaac Wohlers. Schafer found Wohlers scooting down the right sideline and dropped a dime to the senior who fell backwards for the catch in the end zone. The pair were clicking throughout the game with Wohlers finding creases in the Miners’ zone. He led the team in catches and yards with half a dozen shags for 65 yards.
“You could see it coming. We saw that play develop the whole time and it was like, ‘Yep, that’s six.’ The ball was halfway through the air and we were saying on the headsets, ‘That’s six,’” Gilbertson said. “The way he made that catch was just textbook perfect falling back into the end zone and the throw was excellent, too. It’s really nice to see those two hook up on a really big play.”
It was the first touchdown of the year for the playmaker and the emotions were flowing immediately. Isaac’s older brother, Tyler, passed away this summer and his younger brother is playing the sport he loved in his memory.
“You can’t say enough about Isaac. We remember Tyler kind of the same way,” Gilbertson said. “We remember Tyler as a hard-nosed kid who would come out here and give everything for his football team, give everything for his hockey team and give everything for his school. Tyler was that guy and Isaac today played his heart out. He just let it out and I was happy to see it. I can’t be happier or more proud of how he’s responded on the football team and in school as well.”
Isaac was getting hugs and support from his coaches, teammates, fellow students and other fans during and after the game. After talking to his head coach, Isaac left the field where the student section was lined up waiting for him. They applauded him as he walked off to talk to the rest of the people waiting to embrace him.
“I could not be prouder of our community and school. The way that teachers, the staff, the students, his friends, our football team, the hockey team, the way they’ve responded to him and his family, I could not be prouder,” Gilbertson said. “I love being part of this community because of stuff like that. That’s how they’re going to get through it.”
Wahpeton (0-3) hits the road to play Turtle Mountain, North Dakota, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
Wahpeton Stat Leaders
Passing
Blake Schafer- 13-23 159 yds, 2 TDs, INT
Rushing
Dez Munezero- 11 carries, 54 yds
Schafer- 7 carries, 19 yds
Treyton Link- 1 carry, 4 yds
Receiving
Isaac Wohlers- 6 catches, 65 yds, TD
Link- 5 catches, 61 yds, TD
Caden Kappes- 1 catch, 16 yds
Defense
Wohlers- 5 solos, 1 assist
Kobe Thimjon- 4 solos, 1 assist
