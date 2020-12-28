On Monday, Dec. 28, the Minnesota Department of Health approved starting games for youth winter sports on Thursday, Jan. 14.
Athletes will be required to wear masks in sports except wrestling, swimming, diving and gymnastics. Basketball and hockey players will be required to wear masks during games.
The Minnesota State High School League has previously stated they would be ready to start playing games when given approval by the state. Practices are set to start Monday, Jan. 4.
