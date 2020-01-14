North Dakota State College of Science took down Miles Community College 64-59 in the Mon-Dak Conference Tip-Off Tournament earlier this year. Their second meeting with Miles on Sunday, Jan. 12 was a nearly identical score, but this time it was the Pioneers coming away with the 63-59 victory on their home floor.
“I thought they executed,” NDSCS coach Tom Dryburgh said. “They made free throws down the stretch, were able to get the stops they needed and we were not able to get the stops and scores on the offensive end that we needed to get the job done.”
While Miles sank the free throws they needed to, Science struggled at the line. The Wildcats only made half of their 16 attempts from the charity stripe.
“Free throws are something that we’ve been practicing over the break an awful lot,” Dryburgh said. “To see us shoot them as poorly as we did on the road, it’s a smaller margin for error on the road and you have to make sure you take advantage of the freebies.”
Kate Carlson was the lone Wildcat in double figures. The sophomore came through for a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in her reserve role. She also shared the team lead in assists with three.
“(Carlson’s) been playing well, doing her job and that’s all you can ask from a sophomore,” Dryburgh said.
Science (14-3) gets back on their home floor against Dawson Community College. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
“They’re a little bit up and down. They’ve had a really good non-conference schedule and lost to Lake Region last night,” Dryburgh said. “It’s league and everything seems to tighten up a little bit. We just need to go out there, compete and hopefully come out on a better end of it than we did last night.”
