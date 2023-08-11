More awards for the ‘Boys of Summer’ at annual banquet
Buy Now

Wahpeton Post 20 players and fans gather at John Randall Field during Thursday’s awards banquet.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

What seems like a never ending baseball season for Wahpeton Post 20 continued Thursday, August 10, as the program held its annual awards banquet at John Randall Field. Following a rigorous 40-game, state championship run, Wahpeton was happy to just kick back and reflect on a job well done. 

Many parents and fans filled the stadium seats as Post 20 head coach Chris Kappes handed out awards alongside assistant coaches Steve Hockert and Mike Schroeder. Impending thunderstorms held off until after the banquet, allowing the magic of John Randall Field to continue for one more night. 

More awards for the ‘Boys of Summer’ at annual banquet

Post 20 head coach Chris Kappes knows how to get the most out of his players. High expectations are commonplace from day one each season.
More awards for the ‘Boys of Summer’ at annual banquet
Buy Now

Post 20 assistant coach Steve Hockert throws batting practice under the lights at John Randall Field on the eve of the annual Fourth of July game. 
More awards for the ‘Boys of Summer’ at annual banquet
Buy Now

Post 20 assistant coach Mike Schroeder pictured at Charles Schwab Stadium in Omaha, Neb.
More awards for the ‘Boys of Summer’ at annual banquet
Buy Now

Lyle R. Kath Award winner Caden Kappes sat down for an interview to be featured in the upcoming ‘Boys of Summer’ documentary presented by Daily News. Kappes will begin his college baseball career at University of Minnesota Crookston starting Sept. 1.
More awards for the ‘Boys of Summer’ at annual banquet
Buy Now

Braxton Pauly made his mark on the mound for Post 20.
More awards for the ‘Boys of Summer’ at annual banquet
Buy Now

Jack Rittenour and Josiah Hofman (far right) shared Most Improved Player honors.
More awards for the ‘Boys of Summer’ at annual banquet
Buy Now

Tori Uhlich was named Defensive MVP and also recognized for leading Post 20 with 47 stolen bases.
More awards for the ‘Boys of Summer’ at annual banquet
Buy Now

From left: Jack Rittenour was named Most Improved Player, Caden Hockert won the Cy Young Award and Skyler Bladow led Wahpeton with four saves.
More awards for the ‘Boys of Summer’ at annual banquet
Buy Now

‘Boys of Summer’ co-director Madison Nelson-Gira interviews Post 20 catcher Jackson Fliflet in the dugout Thursday, Aug. 10, following the Wahpeton Post 20 awards banquet. Fliflet will continue his career at University of Minnesota Crookston.


Tags