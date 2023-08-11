More awards for the ‘Boys of Summer’ at annual banquet

What seems like a never ending baseball season for Wahpeton Post 20 continued Thursday, August 10, as the program held its annual awards banquet at John Randall Field. Following a rigorous 40-game, state championship run, Wahpeton was happy to just kick back and reflect on a job well done.
Many parents and fans filled the stadium seats as Post 20 head coach Chris Kappes handed out awards alongside assistant coaches Steve Hockert and Mike Schroeder. Impending thunderstorms held off until after the banquet, allowing the magic of John Randall Field to continue for one more night.
“What a great summer and a season to remember, a summer that you never want to end — the Boys of Summer,” Kappes said. “We set our goal on day one to get back to the state tournament and get what we felt was ours. It’s because of you that once again the future of Wahpeton baseball and its tradition are strong.”
Kappes began his opening remarks by reminding the crowd how special the past three seasons have been, with 10 players intact for the entirety of a 108-19 run. This summer was the crowning moment — 36-4 overall record, 20-0 in league play, 27-0 in the east region and 28-0 against North Dakota Class ‘A’ competition. Wahpeton’s only losses came to Class ‘B’ powerhouse LaMoure, Billings (Mont.), North Missouri and East Grand Forks (Minn.).
“Some people don’t understand how hard it is to win a state championship,” Kappes said. “They take it for granted for these players, and that pressure isn’t fair for this group of young men. If they win, it’s assumed they should win. If they lose, call the Associated Press and hit the panic button. People don’t understand how hard it is to win consistently, you have a target on your back at all times and you have to bring your ‘A’ game. You take everyone’s best shot and you need a little luck along the way.”
After coming up short in the 2022 state tournament, Wahpeton set the stage for a championship comeback and brought those goals to fruition. In the postseason, Wahpeton outscored its eastern counterparts 22-5 and posted a 70-13 run differential in the state tournament.
Despite all the on-field success, Kappes implored his players to see the big picture ahead of them. To borrow a phrase from the great Arly Ohm, baseball is only a blip in the “Game of Life.”
“Baseball is still a game. There are many other things you’ll do in life that will be bigger and better than winning a state championship,” Kappes said. “You will go on to college, get a job, become a great husband and a wonderful father someday, hopefully becoming coaches and giving back to the game you love. You’ll be able to share with your grandkids that you were a part of the 2023 Wahpeton state championship team. Don’t end up on a barstool 15 years from now and this is all you have to show for it in life.”
Kappes applauded the five players who have officially finished their Post 20 careers — Tori Uhlich, Sterling Warne, Gavin Schroeder, Riley Thimjon and Caden Hockert. Thimjon wasn’t an award-winner at the event, but Kappes called him the “best third baseman in Class ‘A’ and maybe the best third baseman in the whole state.” Kappes also credited Schroeder with filling a void in the Post 20 pitching staff, supplying 30.2 innings and posting a 5-0 record (1.82 ERA) to complete the rotation.
The head coach also thanked Steve Hockert for his ironman efforts in throwing batting practice accurately and often to prepare Post 20 hitters.
“I was gonna give you a rough estimate of how many pitches Steve threw. I will do that and send it out in an email, it’s gonna blow you away. Watch when he stands up, his one arm is about six inches longer than the other,” Kappes said to laughter and applause.
Hockert, who is also the interim principal at Wahpeton High School, spoke fondly of the historic summer.
“I want to thank the players. It was so easy to be around you guys,” Hockert said. “You were ready, locked in and loaded. You guys showed up to hit before the state championship game and you settled me down with the look in your eyes. Thanks for another great season and allowing me to be a kid for another two months.”
Mike Schroeder echoed the sentiments of his fellow coaches.
“At the beginning of the season, I think I said ‘I don’t see us losing a (region) game,’ and we didn’t. As some of you guys move forward, it’s gonna be great to see what you do in life. Although this is a great accomplishment, don’t let it be the only thing,” Schroeder said.
Kappes also thanked the parents for their support in raising some ‘fine young men,’ some of whom he’s coached for the latter part of nine years. Kappes didn’t forget to thank the most important part of any coach’s life … family. His son, Treyson, was given an award for his years of service to the team as a bat boy.
“I want to thank my wife (Danette) and daughter (Windy) for being supportive and chasing us around the country like they do,” he said.
2023 POST 20 AWARDS
The Lyle R. Kath award
This culture-based award was bestowed upon senior shortstop/pitcher Caden Kappes. The honor is named after Kath, Wahpeton’s head coach throughout the 1970s and 80s, who passed away in 2020.
“He was a coach who not only coached his players well and taught them the great game of baseball, but was also a true leader for every player he had the opportunity to work with,” Chris Kappes said. “The players knew his expectations well because he demonstrated them well. Coach Kath was very well liked, but most importantly, he was very well respected.”
The Lyle R. Kath Award is given to one player who demonstrates any or all of the following qualities — great loyalty to the Post 20 program, a great teammate to others, willingness to do as much as possible to help the program, accountability, great work ethic, a positive attitude, captain-like traits and great citizenship in the community.
There were five additional awards voted on amongst the Post 20 players.
“When we did our exit meetings, one comment that was echoed by most of our players was the chemistry that we have on this team. It’s another key element to championship culture,” Chris Kappes said. “I think it makes these awards special because they’re voted on by their brothers. We ended up having ties on three of these awards, which shows what these guys think of each other.”
Rookie of the Year
Braxton Pauly was lauded for solidifying the pitching staff, providing 46.2 innings with a 5-2 record and a 1.80 ERA.
“Braxton is going to be really looked upon next year to help anchor the high school team and once again come back and throw for Post 20,” Chris Kappes said.
Most Improved Player
Josiah Hofman earned a share of this award after catapulting himself to star status both offensively and defensively, hitting home runs and batting .307 on the season, while playing plus defense at his first base position.
“As the season went on, you could just see his confidence growing,” Chris Kappes said. “Joey made some unbelievable plays in foul ground for us, especially the over-the-shoulder catch in the East Region Tournament.”
Hofman shared the award with Jack Rittenour, who provided a walk-off single in the region playoffs which kept Wahpeton’s championship hopes intact. Rittenour swung a clutch bat and consistently made difficult plays at second base.
“Jack batted .263 and had the third-most runs scored on the team with 34 out of the No. 9 hole — that’s unbelievable,” Chris Kappes said.
Defensive MVP
Tori Uhlich locked up the outfield portion of this award with his impressive range in center field, making extra-base hits almost nonexistent for opposing teams. Uhlich posted a .962 fielding percentage with countless diving catches. Uhlich also led the team with a ridiculous number of 47 steals on the basepaths. He will continue his playing career at North Dakota State College of Science.
“Tori anchored our defense in the outfield, covering a bunch of ground, taking hits away and taking extra bases away on hits,” Chris Kappes said.
Infield Defensive MVP honors went to Caden Kappes. As a pitcher, Kappes allowed less than one hit and walk per inning combined. He posted a .906 fielding percentage as Wahpeton’s everyday shortstop.
Cy Young Award
The top pitching award went to the undefeated, state championship game starter Caden Hockert.
“He’s just the epitome of a bulldog. We talk about it all the time — no fear, want the ball, get out there and challenge hitters,” Chris Kappes said. “Caden went 10-0 on the season, 52 innings pitched with a 1.06 ERA and 76 strikeouts.”
Offensive MVP
Caden Kappes and Jackson Fliflet shared Offensive Most Valuable Player honors. Kappes led the team in batting average (.491), on-base percentage (.605) and runs scored (53). Fliflet crushed the baseball for three months, posting a .430 average while leading the team in extra-base hits (24), doubles (15), home runs (7) and RBIs (54).
Kappes batted leadoff and Fliflet anchored the No. 3 spot in the order. Both players will continue their careers at University of Minnesota Crookston.
“Jackson Fliflet is always a threat at the plate in the middle of our lineup,” Chris Kappes said.