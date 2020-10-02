With the fall season starting as late as it is for Breckenridge, there may be a middle ground with the amount of stability with what this state has to offer for winter sports. The teams at Breckenridge have been on standby with what the state has been offering on a weekly basis.
Last week, the league announced that fall sports would be returning in early October. Earlier this week, the winter dates were announced for each fall sport. Here is what will be happening for each sport:
BW Hockey will play their first game at Bagley on Nov. 21. Boy's basketball will start on Nov. 23, wrestling will start on Nov. 30. Gymnastics and girl's basketball will start on Dec. 7.
Unfortunately for the fall sports teams like Breckenridge football and volleyball, there will be no state championship this season, just section championships. This is a bummer for any senior who wanted that last opportunity to play for a state championship one last time.
