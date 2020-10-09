The Minnesota State High School League will allow two fans per participant to attend indoor sporting events. This has recently changed from the original plan of having no fans allowed at indoor events.
This will affect each indoor team like volleyball and both boys and girls basketball. Each participant will receive two tickets per event. This will allow everyone in the stands to social distance in their groups and cooperate with Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.
Regulations will be put into effect as soon as Tuesday, Oct. 13, when Breckenridge volleyball plays its first game of the season at Barnesville, Minnesota.
