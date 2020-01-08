Breckenridge got back on the mat after a long Christmas break in the Gadberry Invitational. The 10-team meet was hosted in Moorhead, Minnesota, on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Daniel Erlandson finished second in the competition after a pair of strong victories. His defeat came in overtime against one of the top 220-pound wrestlers in North Dakota from Fargo Davies.
Aidan Ruddy battled through the consolation bracket to finish fourth in the competition. The sophomore fell short of a win in his first match and his third-place battle was a tight 8-6 loss to a competitor from Barnesville, Minnesota.
Bryant Hasse and Wyatt Differding also competed in Moorhead, placing fourth and fifth, respectively.
Breck had five grapplers place in the JV portion of the tournament. Alex Martel took first, Grant Davis was the runner-up, Zane Mikkelson claimed third place, Matt Noll came in fourth and Luke LaCoe logged a fifth-place finish. Martel had five victories including a trio of pins on his way to the 120-pound title.
Breck went back to work with a quadrangular hosted at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota, High School. Along with BHS, Perham and Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, also took part in the conference competition.
