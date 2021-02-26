The Breckenridge Cowgirls basketball team and BW Blades hockey team are two teams in the Breckenridge-Wahpeton area that have postponed games due to COVID-19. Here are the following games that will be cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols:

Friday, Feb. 26:

7 p.m. BW Blades vs. Bocori 

7:30 p.m. Breckenridge Cowgirls vs. Barnesville

Monday, March 1:

BW Blades vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

All games scheduled were originally home games.

