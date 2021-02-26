The Breckenridge Cowgirls basketball team and BW Blades hockey team are two teams in the Breckenridge-Wahpeton area that have postponed games due to COVID-19. Here are the following games that will be cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols:
Friday, Feb. 26:
7 p.m. BW Blades vs. Bocori
7:30 p.m. Breckenridge Cowgirls vs. Barnesville
Monday, March 1:
BW Blades vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
All games scheduled were originally home games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.