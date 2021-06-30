Munezero signs with MSCTC basketball

One athlete with the highest anticipation of signing this summer was Wahpeton’s Dez Munezero. He has officially signed to play basketball at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
“Our coach said that he wanted to press and play fast. For me, transitioning from high school to college wouldn’t be too hard for me to do that,” Munezero said.
Munezero had a big senior season for the Huskies, averaging 19 points per game this season, which was third in the Eastern Dakota Conference, along with getting first in steals with 3.2. Munezero finished in the top 10 in rebounds, assists and three-point percentage, averaging 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and shooting 41.6 percent from three-point range.
Despite having great success in high school, Munezero looks forward to playing college basketball.
“I want to thank my family, friends and coaching staff for football basketball and baseball,” he said.
Munezero is the only players from Wahpeton’s roster to commit to any school for basketball this season.
