Wahpeton welcomed the one-loss West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs to town on Friday, Feb. 7. Sheyenne’s lineup was filled with towering Mustangs and they jumped out to a 17-2 lead to start the game, leading to a 76-52 victory.
“I thought we were a little intimidated in the first half,” Wahpeton coach Jeff Ralph said. “We weren’t attacking the rim as hard as we needed to, we weren’t handling the ball like we should. Defensively we were just letting them push us around a little bit.”
Wahpeton was held scoreless on all but one of their first 16 possessions to start the night. Ralph challenged his players at halftime when they were down by 19 and Wahpeton came out fearless. The hosts put up more than double the points they scored in the opening half and put on a show with improved perimeter play and multiple flashy dimes to players under the hoop.
“I thought we played with them in the second half,” Ralph said. “We had good shots. We had some good looks at 3.”
Corbin Cornelius drilled back-to-back triples and Kobe Thimjon followed it up with one of his own to help cut into the Mustang lead. An and-one from Blake Matejcek made it a 15-point game, but that was as close as the Huskies would get to mounting a comeback.
“I thought we did a nice job of getting Blake the ball inside and they’d roll out or whatever. I think we have to get him the ball inside,” Ralph said. “Even if he’s missing, we have to go there again. Something good’s typically going to happen. He’s going to make it, he’s going to get fouled or something else.”
Cornelius and Tyler Tollefson each scored a dozen to lead the way for Wahp.
Next up for the Huskies (5-9) is the second home game in as many days. Grand Forks Red River will challenge Wahpeton at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 in a game that was postponed earlier in the year.
“We have to play like we did in the second half. We can’t play one bad half and one good half. We have to play an entire game against these teams,” Ralph said. “This team today we didn’t, but tomorrow going forward we need to put 36 minutes together against Red River.”
