Mystics cast out 'Cats in 3-1 win

Maddie McKinnon (15) earned Mon-Dak Conference Athlete of the Week honors.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

The North Dakota State College of Science volleyball team showed flashes of first-place talent Monday, Oct. 11, twice jumping out to sizable leads on the Mon-Dak Conference leaders, Bismarck State. The Mystics came back to defeat NDSCS in a critical third set, helping them beat the Wildcats by set scores of 25-14, 18-25, 25-22 and 25-17.

The Mystics handled the home team easily in set one, but set two was all Wildcats. NDSCS built an 8-0 lead on the strength of attacking play by Maddie McKinnon and Bailee Brommenschenkel. The pair finished with 12 and 10 kills, respectively, in the 3-1 defeat. Jalen Ennen was also a catalyst for the ‘Cats with nine kills, two service aces and 20 digs.

NDSCS had every opportunity to take a 2-1 lead after a 5-0 scoring run to open set three. The Wildcats cruised to a 15-8 advantage, before the Mystics cast out their mistakes and tied the match at 17-17. The Wildcats seemingly abandoned their power-hitting approach, as Bismarck State was able to set its hitters up nicely on a number of soft tips from NDSCS.

Bismarck State solidified its top spot in the Mon-Dak, improving to 10-1 in the conference and 18-3 overall. NDSCS stays in second with an 8-3 conference mark and an overall record of 16-9. Dawson Community College is the only other team above .500 in the standings at 12-10 and 5-4 in the conference.

McKinnon was named Mon-Dak Conference Player of the Week.

