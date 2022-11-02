Mystics top Wildcats in 5-set thriller to claim Region XIII Championship

The NDSCS Wildcats put forth a championship effort Sunday, Oct. 30, ultimately falling in five sets to a strong Bismarck State Mystics squad. Pictured from left: Bailee Brommenschenkel, Riley Hauff, Riane Mohagen, Camryn Kaehler and Alexa Gronwold.
Introducing the 2022 Region XIII Runners-Up North Dakota State College of Science. Back from left: Head Coach Jane Passa, Katie Gostovich, McKenna Rolland, Bailee Brommenschenkel, Maddie McKinnon, Riley Hauff, Camryn Kaehler, Stella Raser and Assistant Coach Kasi Eisenzimmer. Front from left: Alexa Gronwold, Morgan Vosberg, Riane Mohagen, Laura Green and Rose Wendel.
The collision course for the Region XIII Championship became clear weeks ago. It was always going to be North Dakota State College of Science vs. Bismarck State. The Mon-Dak Conference juggernauts faced off Sunday, Oct. 30, with Bismarck claiming a five-set victory over the Wildcats at Ed Werre Arena in Wahpeton.
Bismarck won the second and third sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-15, before hanging on for a 17-15 win in the fifth and deciding set.
NDSCS responded to the 10-point loss in set three by posting a lopsided 25-12 score in the fourth, igniting the home crowd.
“We fought to the end,” NDSCS Head Coach Jane Passa said. “They played good, I’m proud of ‘em. We made adjustments to cut back and run our middles. They did that and that got us back in it.”
The fifth set teetered back and forth. Both teams wanted it badly and it showed on the court with the set deadlocked at a 10-10 tie. Bailee Brommenschenkel elevated for a block to give NDSCS a 12-10 lead. Bismarck regained the lead, but an amazing dig by Riane Mohagen led to a Brommenschenkel kill that tied it again at 14-14. NDSCS dug its claws in, but couldn’t overcome 15 kills by Morgan Wheeler and 12 by Reile Payne in the match.
“That fifth set was just a race. It was really good,” Passa said. “You’re scared to make mistakes and that’s normal. Eighteen and nineteen year olds don’t wanna be the one who makes the mistake. You wanna have the game and just get it done, but sometimes it doesn’t work that way.”
Brommenschenkel, a sophomore middle hitter, broke the NDSCS record with 268 career blocks, topping the previous mark set by Chrissy Jacobs-Edwards (2001-02) by a single block.
Jacobs-Edwards was a member of the 2001 team that took second in the nation after winning the district and region championships.
“For Bailee to break the record and Chrissy to be here, that was so nice of her to come. It was awesome to see,” Passa said. “Bailee didn’t get to meet her under great circumstances, but it will mean a lot to her when she’s older. She will understand.”
Maddie McKinnon put on a show. The sophomore from West Fargo led NDSCS with 14 kills. Brommenschenkel (13 kills) and Stella Raser (11 kills) helped form the front line.
It was a vintage performance for NDSCS, who raised its game after falling 3-0 in their last meeting with the Mystics.
“Everybody on defense has gotten better,” Passa said. “We only played them two weeks ago. If you think about that, think about how much better we are. A loss is never good, but that really motivated us to get better at defense. Tonight was proof that we did.”
Mohagen led the ‘Cats with 33 digs and Camryn Kaehler provided 18. Morgan Vosberg recorded 24 assists and Alexa Gronwold had 21. Brommenschenkel and McKinnon posted six blocks each.
The Wildcats end their season with a 22-7 record, including a 12-1 home record and a 10-2 conference mark. Bismarck State (31-3) will face Central Community College on Friday, Nov. 4, in the Northwest Plains District Playoffs.
