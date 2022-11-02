Mystics top Wildcats in 5-set thriller to claim Region XIII Championship
Introducing the 2022 Region XIII Runners-Up North Dakota State College of Science. Back from left: Head Coach Jane Passa, Katie Gostovich, McKenna Rolland, Bailee Brommenschenkel, Maddie McKinnon, Riley Hauff, Camryn Kaehler, Stella Raser and Assistant Coach Kasi Eisenzimmer. Front from left: Alexa Gronwold, Morgan Vosberg, Riane Mohagen, Laura Green and Rose Wendel.

The collision course for the Region XIII Championship became clear weeks ago. It was always going to be North Dakota State College of Science vs. Bismarck State. The Mon-Dak Conference juggernauts faced off Sunday, Oct. 30, with Bismarck claiming a five-set victory over the Wildcats at Ed Werre Arena in Wahpeton.

Bismarck won the second and third sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-15, before hanging on for a 17-15 win in the fifth and deciding set.

Baillee Brommenschenkel (left) with Chrissy Jacobs-Edwards at NDSCS.
Riley Hauff (left) and Maddie McKinnon rise up for a block attempt.
Riane Mohagen, libero, completed her freshman season at NDSCS with 540 digs.
Morgan Vosberg (center) ended her Wildcats career with an impressive 1,827 assists.


