Natalie Gramm is double champ in state backstroke

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts swim team had a great weekend March 17-18 at the North Dakota Short Course State Meet. We started out the weekend Friday with the 50-meter freestyle, and since all seven of our athletes were qualified in this event, it was a fun way to kick off the meet.
Saturday we started the day with the 14-under 200 medley relay of Natalie Gramm, Harry Ockhardt, Linnea Burgr and Milo Selstadt improving their times for fourth-place medals. We closed Saturday’s events with our 19-under girls 400 freestyle relay of Gramm, Maddy Beyer, Elli Hendrickson and Sydni Roberts dropping five seconds off their time to claim third place. That same relay team came back Sunday with an impressive 13-second time improvement and another third place finish.
Gramm, 12, had outstanding performances all weekend with significant time drops earning top-eight spots in all of her events. She came home as two-time state champion in 50 backstroke (32.27) and 100 backstroke (110.79), runner-up in 200 backstroke, fourth in 50 freestyle and 100 individual medley, fifth in 100 freestyle and seventh in 200 freestyle.
Our next top scorer was Roberts, 16, swimming right on her best times, picking up a sixth-place medal in 50 backstroke, ninth in 50 butterfly, 50 freestyle and 50 breaststroke with a personal-best time in the breaststroke. Roberts also grabbed 10th in 100 backstroke, 11th in 100 individual medley and 14th in 100 freestyle.
Hendrickson, 14, also placed in the top 16 with five personal-best times, placing ninth in 50 backstroke and 16th in 100 backstroke. She came in 22nd in the 50 butterfly, 27th in 200 freestyle, 30th in 100 individual medley, 33rd in 50 freestyle and 34th in 100 freestyle.
Beyer, 15, also had five personal-best times and grabbed a 16th place in 200 breaststroke. Beyer also placed 21st in 500 freestyle, 26th in 100 breaststroke, 35th in 200 freestyle, 41st in 100 individual medley and 47th in 50 freestyle.
Ockhardt, 14, grabbed 13th place in 50 breaststroke and 32nd in 50 freestyle with a personal-best time there. Selstadt, 11, just missed the top 16 with a 17th in 50 freestyle and Burgr swam a strong 50 freestyle to finish 30th. Several of our athletes will travel to Minneapolis on April 1-2 to compete in the Midwest Regional Swim Meet held at the Minnesota Aquatic Center.