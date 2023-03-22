Natalie Gramm is double champ in state backstroke

Pictured from left: Linnea Burgr, Sydni Roberts, Maddy Beyer, Elli Hendrickson, Harry Ockhardt, Milo Selstadt and Natalie Gramm.

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts swim team had a great weekend March 17-18 at the North Dakota Short Course State Meet. We started out the weekend Friday with the 50-meter freestyle, and since all seven of our athletes were qualified in this event, it was a fun way to kick off the meet.

Saturday we started the day with the 14-under 200 medley relay of Natalie Gramm, Harry Ockhardt, Linnea Burgr and Milo Selstadt improving their times for fourth-place medals. We closed Saturday’s events with our 19-under girls 400 freestyle relay of Gramm, Maddy Beyer, Elli Hendrickson and Sydni Roberts dropping five seconds off their time to claim third place. That same relay team came back Sunday with an impressive 13-second time improvement and another third place finish. 

Natalie Gramm is double champ in state backstroke

Natalie Gramm, Breckenridge-Wahpeton, backstrokes her way to a state championship in Bismarck, N.D. Gramm swept the event in both the 50- and 100-meter races to bring home two gold medals.


