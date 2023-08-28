WAHPETON — To bolster the growth of an already-successful athletics program, North Dakota State College of Science announces the launch of its brand-new Women's Soccer Program, set to kick off in fall 2024.

This addition showcases the college’s commitment to expanding opportunities for female athletes and underscores its belief in the transformative power of sports. Women’s Soccer joins a growing list of championship-quality athletic programs offered by the college, located in Wahpeton, North Dakota.



Tags