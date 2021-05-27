NDSCS advances to winners bracket of NJCAA Tournament

The North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats faced off with the RCSJ-Gloucester Roadrunners in the first round of the NJCAA Division III Tournament in Syracuse, New York.

They overcame a 3-0 deficit and scored five unanswered runs to win 5-3. The Wildcats had a big inning in the bottom of the fourth and scored four of their five runs. Jayante Kotila had a 2-for-2 day with an RBI triple in the bottom of the fourth. Mikayla Johnson had a two-RBI triple in the bottom of the third as a part of her 1-for-3 day. 

The Wildcats will face No. 1 seed Rock Valley at 2 p.m. local time. 

