WAHPETON, N.D. — (June 12, 2020) — The North Dakota State College of Science Athletics Department has cancelled its youth athletic camps that were scheduled to be held in the summer of 2020. These camps include the boys’ and girls’ basketball camps, volleyball camp, and “Kiddy ‘Cat” basketball and volleyball camps.
“We enjoy welcoming area youth for our athletic camps each summer,” said NDSCS Athletics Director Stu Engen. “Our priority must be on the health of our community and reducing the spread of COVID-19. With that in mind, we feel we are unable to provide a full camp experience in a way that aligns with current guidelines. We look forward holding our NDSCS athletic camps in the summer of 2021.”
Those who have registered for one of the cancelled NDSCS Athletics camps will receive information regarding registration fee refunds. Individuals with questions can contact the NDSCS Athletics department at 701-671-2281.
