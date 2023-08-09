The 2022-23 sports season at North Dakota College of Science was a banner year, with the softball team bringing NDSCS its first-ever national championship, 49-year-old offensive lineman Ray Ruschel drawing ESPN “College Gameday” to Wahpeton and the women’s basketball team winning the first national tourney game in program history.

It’s hard to imagine that 2023-24 could be even more successful, but NDSCS is setting the stage for playoff runs by stacking the schedules with quality competition and returning its corps of dedicated coaches.

NDSCS athletics set for another big year
NDSCS running backs coach Fernando Reese, formerly Tri-State Tigers head football coach, returns to campus with hopes of leading the Wildcats backfield to another national championship appearance. 
Jake Uhlich, NDSCS baseball assistant coach, is another familiar face with a Wahpeton upbringing. 


