NDSCS athletics set for another big year

The 2022-23 sports season at North Dakota College of Science was a banner year, with the softball team bringing NDSCS its first-ever national championship, 49-year-old offensive lineman Ray Ruschel drawing ESPN “College Gameday” to Wahpeton and the women’s basketball team winning the first national tourney game in program history.
It’s hard to imagine that 2023-24 could be even more successful, but NDSCS is setting the stage for playoff runs by stacking the schedules with quality competition and returning its corps of dedicated coaches.
The Wildcats football team who finished runner-up in the nation for NJCAA DIII, will host a blockbuster title rematch vs. College of DuPage at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. The Wildcats and the Chaparrals are heavily favored to top the division. DuPage defeated NDSCS last year, 14-12, to win the second annual DIII championship game. Eric Issendorf returns as head coach for the fourth season, coming off an MCAC Championship over M-State Fergus Falls.
The Wildcats volleyball team brings in another strong recruiting class for head coach Jane Passa’s 25th season, including Breckenridge High School alumni Abby Johnson and Addie Twidwell. Passa ranks No. 9 all-time for NJCAA wins with a 648-248 career record. NDSCS has 25 regular season games on tap after finishing runner-up to Bismarck State College in Region XIII a season ago.
The men’s and women’s basketball teams are expected to contend for national tournament berths, as playing for a region title has become an annual expectation. Lady Wildcats head coach Park Masterson returns for her second season. Wildcats head coach Stu Engen returns for season No. 12 with 292 career wins at NDSCS.
The baseball program will be under new leadership, as Jack Junker transitions from interim head coach to the unquestioned front man. Former Wahpeton Post 20 and Dumont Saints standout Jake Uhlich will be the assistant coach.
The softball season will be a key storyline after NDSCS completed an improbable seventh-inning comeback to win the NJCAA DIII National Championship. The Wildcats earned their first No. 1 ranking. The award-winning head coach/assistant coach duo of Mike Oehlke and Matt Fellows prepares for another deep playoff run.