NDSCS baseball drops two in Florida, home opener remains distant

The NDSCS Wildcats baseball team pictured prior to its departure to sunny Florida for the 2023 spring opener. 

 Courtesy NDSCS Baseball

North Dakota State College of Science kicked off its 2023 baseball season with a pair of road games against Floridian opponents Lake-Sumter State College and Kishwaukee College on March 14 and 18, respectively.

Lake-Sumter State handed the Wildcats a 5-2 loss. NDSCS was led by two hits from freshman shortstop Taichi Fujinaga, who comes to Wahpeton by way of Ogasawara, Japan. Sophomores Grant Mundahl and Colton Frankl had the only other NDSCS hits, while Mundahl and Loren Jacobson accounted for two RBIs. Zach Taft, a freshman outfielder from Moorhead, Minnesota, scored one run.



