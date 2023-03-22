NDSCS baseball drops two in Florida, home opener remains distant

North Dakota State College of Science kicked off its 2023 baseball season with a pair of road games against Floridian opponents Lake-Sumter State College and Kishwaukee College on March 14 and 18, respectively.
Lake-Sumter State handed the Wildcats a 5-2 loss. NDSCS was led by two hits from freshman shortstop Taichi Fujinaga, who comes to Wahpeton by way of Ogasawara, Japan. Sophomores Grant Mundahl and Colton Frankl had the only other NDSCS hits, while Mundahl and Loren Jacobson accounted for two RBIs. Zach Taft, a freshman outfielder from Moorhead, Minnesota, scored one run.
Logan Myers drew the start on the mound. The sophomore went six innings, giving up four earned runs on eight hits and two walks. Myers struck out three and took the loss. Sophomore Gavin Klevgaard pitched two scoreless innings in relief, working around a hit and two walks and striking out one.
Lake-Sumter ran all over the Wildcats with five stolen bases. Taft recorded the lone steal for NDSCS.
Kishwaukee plated seven runs in the first three innings, but NDSCS settled in to score five of its own in the final three frames, ultimately losing 11-6. The programs combined for 27 hits in a battle of the bats.
NDSCS received multi-hit performances from Mundahl, Frankl, Colter Oie and Jarrett Troyna. Oie, a freshman catcher from Scobey, Montana, slapped a double for the Wildcats’ only extra-base hit. Frankl drove in a pair of runs, while Taft, Oie, Jacobson, and Troyna had one RBI each. Taft also swiped his second base of the season. Fujinaga, Taft and Isaac Johnson reached twice apiece on free passes.
Jacob Topp took the loss for NDSCS, tossing three innings and coughing up five earned runs on nine hits and five walks. Topp struck out two batters. Klevgaard was used in relief, surrendering two earned runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out one.
The Wildcats were scheduled to open their home slate Saturday, March 25. With snow drifts reaching the top of the right field fence at John Randall Field, there's no telling when NDSCS will begin play in Wahpeton.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.