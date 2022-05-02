NDSCS baseball has best road trip in team’s young history

After hurling a complete-game shutout vs. Dawson Community College on Thursday, April 28, North Dakota State College of Science pitcher Hunter Wamre made his way down the aisle of the Wildcats’ bus, sweeping his path with a broom following a 2-0 victory.
“It was more of the team we said we could be all along,” NDSCS Head Coach Chris Kappes said. “We’ve been preaching to have confidence in ourselves. The ability and skill is there, it’s about being mentally tough through it all. We’re starting to believe in ourselves, having a little confidence, a little swagger.”
The Wildcats (5-21) had just beaten Dawson (15-16), 6-4, earlier Thursday in 10 innings, when Ben Welle and Alex Wolfe allowed one earned run combined. Topping the No. 3-ranked team in the Mon-Dak Conference and finishing 4-4 overall on a weekend road trip through Montana and North Dakota was huge.
“Our pitchers had that bulldog mentality. We pounded the (strike) zone against every team. They got on the mound and they went right after them,” Kappes said. “We want to locate some pitches and change speeds, but we weren’t trying to be overly perfect. We’re coming after you and you either hit it or I’m coming to get you, every single guy fed off that.”
NDSCS beat Dawson again Friday, 4-3, behind a big-time effort by Gavin Klevgaard. The pitcher relieved Devan Swerman in the first inning. Swerman crashed into the outfield fence a few games prior and his injured finger was still bothering him on the hill. Klevgaard didn't issue a walk, scattering six hits and striking out two.
“I couldn’t be more happy for a young man than what I am for Gavin,” Kappes said. “He came in and threw seven innings. It was incredible. He challenged them and we made some good plays.”
NDSCS beat Williston State (29-11) Saturday, April 30, by a score of 2-1. Isaac Loosmore and Bryce Schmit combined for six strikeouts in seven innings. Trevor Etcitty went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases.
