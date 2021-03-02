NDSCS basketball games rescheduled vs. United Tribes

North Dakota State College of Science Athletics announced Tuesday, March 3 that their games at United Tribes Technical College have been rescheduled from Wednesday March 4 to Tuesday, March 16.
The Wildcats will host Lake Region College Sunday, March 7 with womens' basketball scheduled to play at 2 p.m. while the men play at 4 p.m.
