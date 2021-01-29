NDSCS basketball start times delayed one hour
The North Dakota State College of Science men's and women's basketball games against Miles Community College will be delayed one hour tonight. The women's game will start at 6:30 p.m. tonight (Friday, Jan. 29) and the men's game will start at 8:30 p.m. 

The later game times are due to Miles Community College having bus issues this morning. 

Both games will still be held at Ed Werre Arena with fans following current COVID-19 protocols. 

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

