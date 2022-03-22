NDSCS battles big guns in Kansas

The North Dakota State College of Science softball team is off to an 11-7 start to the season following a 5-3 road trip through Kansas and Missouri March 13-16. The Wildcats, NJCAA DIII, stepped to the plate against some upper-level NJCAA and NAIA programs.
"The whole trip in general, we're playing some pretty tough teams. They've all been outside and been playing outside for awhile as well," NDSCS Head Coach Mike Oehlke said.
NDSCS dropped a tight doubleheader with Highland Community College to open the trip, 4-3 and 7-5. Highland was a top-10 team in NJCAA DII a season ago.
"We were in both of those games. We probably could've pulled off a split, it just didn't go our way. It was good, however, because in theory those teams should whoop us pretty bad," Oehlke said.
The Wildcats rebounded with two gritty wins vs. Central Methodist University, an esteemed NAIA program. Katelyn Strauss tossed a complete-game four-hitter in a 4-0 victory, fanning 12 batters in the process. NDSCS used a committee of Ashley Bisping, Syd Schott and Strauss to claim a 4-3 victory in eight innings to secure the sweep. Strauss was the winning pitcher, striking out five in the final two frames. Schott allowed one hit across two-plus innings of work.
Strauss (7-3) leads the country in strikeouts with 108.
"That was two big wins. Katelyn threw really well," Oehlke said. "We hit the ball well. Our bats are coming around, a couple kids who were slumping earlier are coming around. Defensively, for being outside for the first time, we played really well. We didn't compound mistakes and create long innings."
NDSCS then traveled to Metropolitan College and handed the DI program two losses, as the bats stayed hot in a pair of 7-1 and 14-9 thumpings. Billie Donohue, Maxine Ebel and Ellie Miller all went yard in the doubleheader.
Ebel's run production has shined early on. The sophomore is hitting .325 with three homers and 13 RBI. The same can be said for Josie Buhr, who leads the 'Cats in average (.353) and Kylee Jansen, who leads in RBI (17). That hitting is even more effective considering NDSCS has two of the top speedsters in the nation, Buhr (19 stolen bases) and Noelle Foerstner (16 stolen bases).
A huge win vs. Kansas City Kansas Community College wrapped up the road trip. NDSCS snuck by the perennial powerhouse, 3-2, before dropping the nightcap 10-1.
"That KCK win is big for our program. That coach is one of the winningest JUCO coaches and she's pretty intense. They were ranked tenth in the nation this year for DII," Oehlke said. "To get five wins is great. The most we've ever gotten on the spring trip is two. It's a pretty blue collar trip, we cruise around in vans through Central Missouri and Topeka, it's not really a break. We don't play any patty cakes, put it that way."
