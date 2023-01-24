NDSCS beats Bismarck, Christensen returns to action
Buy Now

Noah Christensen (5) averages 6.5 rebounds per game, providing inside scoring and elite court vision for the NDSCS Wildcats. He returned to the court Monday, putting a shoulder injury behind him at a pivotal point for the Wildcats.

 Daily News File Photo

Following a slough of middling performances, including a disastrous 75-47 road loss to hand the Dawson Buccaneers the Mon-Dak Conference lead, North Dakota State College of Science looked much better Monday, Jan. 23 at Bismarck State. The Wildcats cruised to an 87-63 victory led by 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals from sophomore Micah Swallow.

Swallow is having a fine season and currently ranks ninth in conference scoring average (16.1), sixth in rebounding (5.8) and fourth in sixth in steals (2.2). 



Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 