NDSCS beats Bismarck, Christensen returns to action

Noah Christensen (5) averages 6.5 rebounds per game, providing inside scoring and elite court vision for the NDSCS Wildcats. He returned to the court Monday, putting a shoulder injury behind him at a pivotal point for the Wildcats.
Following a slough of middling performances, including a disastrous 75-47 road loss to hand the Dawson Buccaneers the Mon-Dak Conference lead, North Dakota State College of Science looked much better Monday, Jan. 23 at Bismarck State. The Wildcats cruised to an 87-63 victory led by 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals from sophomore Micah Swallow.
Swallow is having a fine season and currently ranks ninth in conference scoring average (16.1), sixth in rebounding (5.8) and fourth in sixth in steals (2.2).
All five NDSCS starters scored in double figures, and Detavius Frierson joined the party with 11 points off the bench. Noah Christensen returned from a four-game absence (shoulder), instantly strengthening an NDSCS defense which allowed 74.6 points per game without him. Christensen provided 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks/steals combined during his 21 minutes on the court. Most importantly, the 6-foot-10 center drew plenty of attention, opening up the arc for Swallow to hit four 3-pointers.
Conal Parnell teamed up with Christensen down low and had an excellent first half. The United Kingdom recruit closed with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Agwa Nywesh (10 points, nine assists) distributed the basketball nicely, while Peyton Newbern needed only six shots to score 11 points. Nywesh, Newbern and Swallow suffocated the Mystics backcourt with pressure, collecting 10 steals.
The Mystics were led by 18 points from Jaden Hamilton. One of the best outside shooters in the conference, Hamilton did his damage on 7-of-11 shooting. Anthony Bergucci scored 16 and Deonte’ Martinez 13, as Bismarck State sputtered to a 6-11 record on the season.
Monday’s 24-point win was a momentum builder for a Wildcats team who snuck by United Tribes Technical College, 94-92, played their worst game of the season at Dawson, and won by single digits against a Miles Community College team who boasts a 3-17 record.
It’s a lot to unpack, but NDSCS (17-3, 9-2 Mon-Dak) is still positioned in the upper echelon of the conference, one game behind Dawson (16-4, 10-1 Mon-Dak) and tied with Dakota College at Bottineau (16-4, 9-2 Mon-Dak). The Wildcats currently own the tie-breaker vs. the Jacks.
NDSCS returns home at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, to battle Lake Region State (3-17, 2-9 Mon-Dak) at Ed Werre Arena.
