Tuesday saw North Dakota State College of Science President Dr. Rod Flanigan showcase his trigger discipline and impeccable aim during week three of the Wildcats clay target season at Head of the Red Gun and Archery Club outside of Breckenridge, Minn. Pictured from left: NDSCS Captain Carson Mattern, Flanigan and Head Coach Erin Johnson.
North Dakota State College of Science President Dr. Rod Flanigan joined the Wildcats clay target team Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Head of the Red Gun and Archery Club just north of Breckenridge, Minn.
Flanigan was there to test his marksmanship with the Wildcats’ skilled roster of shooters. He was slightly taken back by the kick of the over/under 12 gauge shotgun, but settled in rather quickly by nailing seven clays in a row. Flanigan claimed newbie status at the range, but you couldn’t tell from the results.
“I’ve never fired a gun before, not like this. Maybe at the arcade or something,” he joked.
NDSCS Head Coach Erin Johnson could hardly pull the targets because she was laughing so hard at how well the president was doing. He had fun, the students had fun, and a stronger bond was built between president and pupil.
Carson Mattern spent time instructing Flanigan on firearm safety before he stepped to the shooting station. Mattern, a sophomore, hit 99 of 100 clays at last year’s MCAC Championship.
“He’s just an outstanding student and an outstanding kid. He was kind of in charge,” Johnson said.
