North Dakota State College of Science President Dr. Rod Flanigan joined the Wildcats clay target team Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Head of the Red Gun and Archery Club just north of Breckenridge, Minn.

Flanigan was there to test his marksmanship with the Wildcats’ skilled roster of shooters. He was slightly taken back by the kick of the over/under 12 gauge shotgun, but settled in rather quickly by nailing seven clays in a row. Flanigan claimed newbie status at the range, but you couldn’t tell from the results.



