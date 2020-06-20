Freddie Smith, the passing game coordinator and wide receiver coach at North Dakota State College of Science, will coach in the nation’s largest NFL stadium next weekend.
Smith has been invited to coach the high school Offense-Defense All-American All-Star game in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium June 28, home of the Dallas Cowboys. His son, Cayden “CJ” Smith, 11, was invited to play in the youth All American All-Star game on the same day.
“It’s a great honor and humbling to be selected to coach in this game and to be able to share this moment with my youngest, CJ,” Smith said.
Offense-Defense All-American Bowl Week features a series of events including awards dinners, press conferences, the ODFL National tournament, Youth All-American Bowl Games, a youth football convention, coaches clinic and more.
The country’s top 80 high school athletes are invited to play. Athletes who have participated in the bowl include Cam Newton, Dez Bryant, Joe Haden, Rolando McClain, Earl Thomas, Golden Tate and Carols Dunlap, among others.
“Not everyone gets this opportunity,” Smith said. “It should be pretty fun, I’ll be working with high school athletes from across the U.S. I’m looking forward to be able to coach my team and watch my son compete in the youth game, that will be interesting.”
Smith will be going into his 20th year of coaching, with the last two at NDSCS. He started his career in 2000 as a high school wide receivers coach in San Diego. Over the following years he coached in various programs from high school to college. He coached at Minnesota State University Moorhead for the 2004-2005 seasons as the wide receivers coach. he played wide receiver at Grossmont College and at San Diego State University. Smith has also spent time in the NFL and AFL.
He and his wife, Heather, live in Fargo and have three sons – Quincy, Karsen and Cayden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.