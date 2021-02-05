NDSCS dominates United Tribes

On Thursday, Feb. 4, the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats men’s team dominated a depleted United Tribes Technical College 106-54 and moved to 4-2 on the season.
The Wildcats had 12 different players stepping into the game. There were four players who entered double figures, including Kareeme Davis Jr., who led the team in scoring with 16 points and seven rebounds in just six minutes. Head Coach Stu Engen said he loved what he saw from Davis Jr., but admitted that it can get overwhelming.
“We’re playing so many guys, and it’s actually uncomfortable at times trying to get some guy’s minutes on the floor,” Engen said.
Connor Hollenbeck was having foot issues throughout the game and it was Davis Jr.’s turn to step up in his place off the bench and that’s exactly what he did. He joined the team at the start of the semester and it took a little bit of time for him to get minutes in games, but he felt comfortable out on the floor. “It felt good, especially coming in at the start of the semester, I’m still learning a lot of sets,” Davis Jr. said.
This was the first game he played and he got meaningful time on the court. Davis Jr. said that he just wanted to have a complete game.
Engen rolled with a smaller lineup due to some players not being available to play. Ty Horner came off the bench the past couple of games and it’s helped Engen adjust on the fly to have that set available when they needed to go to it. This will be most useful when they have back-to-backs this season.
The team overall shot 56 percent and 40 percent from three-point range. This was a game that they needed before they are away for a two-game road trip to take on Bismarck State College on Monday, Feb. 8, and Wednesday, Feb. 10 against Lake Region State College. The Wildcats had late leads in both of their losses this season and Engen is wanting to see a little more focus late into these road games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.