NDSCS earns championship chance with 48-20 win

Ray Ruschel, 49-year-old NDSCS lineman, was followed by an ESPN crew throughout Sunday's MCAC semifinal football game. The sports media giant has been in Wahpeton since Thursday filming a story on the freshman.
Despite battling through injuries this season, the NDSCS offensive line has done their part to put the ground game in motion and protect its prized quarterback Graedyn Buell. Pictured from left: Lane Kautzman, Deonte George, Ethan Lyons, Spencer Egeland, Dawson Bayliss and Dayton Smith (tight end).
A trip to the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Championship on the line, ESPN cameras roaming the sideline — Sunday, Oct. 30 was an exciting day on the campus of North Dakota State College of Science. NDSCS rose to the occasion, defeating Central Lakes, 48-20, to maintain its No. 3 national ranking and improve to 8-1 on the season.
Graedyn Buell threw a pick-six in the first quarter, gifting the Raiders an early 7-0 lead. The sophomore quarterback recovered swiftly, completing 13 of 19 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Buell added 46 yards and a pair of scores with his legs.
Sophomore wide receiver Brady Borgen had the best game of his career, hauling in five catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. Borgen made a spectacular leaping grab in the first half, spinning and diving for the end zone as he came down. He landed short of the goal line, rolling around and writhing in pain while clutching his shoulder. Borgen returned to the game and continued to carve up the Raiders secondary.
NDSCS grabbed a 21-7 lead in the opening half. Buell found Marselio Mendez on a 32-yard touchdown pass and scored two rushing touchdowns on QB keepers. Central Lakes appeared poised to score before the break, but a chop block penalty pushed them back and gave the Wildcats possession at their own 20.
Instead of kneeling down and running the clock out, Buell let it rip for an 80-yard touchdown pass to Borgen. The wideout went deep toward the middle of the field, then cut right, leaving his corner in the spin cycle. Buell got the ball out in a hurry, leading Borgen to paydirt as NDSCS took a 28-7 lead to the locker room.
Defensively, Arnold Anderson IV, Will Dampier and Cyrinus George recorded interceptions for NDSCS. Anderson’s pick came off a tipped ball. The freshman tracked the pass off Dampier’s fingertips and snared it while sprinting in coverage. Manny Garcia, Erik Lumpkin and Preston Yohnke each had one sack.
Aaron Grant led the NDSCS backfield with 15 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. Cage Linton (6 carries, 41 yards), Connor Overgaard (carry, 33 yards), Porter Howey (5 carries, 31 yards) and Roosevelt Cage (4 carries, 23 yards) thrived in the ground game.
Mendez had three receptions for 50 yards, giving him 50 or more yards for the seventh time this season. Chandler Ross Jr. had two catches for 26 yards and Jaxon Wienbar had three catches for 25 yards.
Gauge Johnson took a 65-yard kick return to the house for NDSCS and Nik Hunchak netted 95 yards on two punts to highlight the special teams.
No. 3-ranked NDSCS plays No. 1 M-State Fergus Falls (9-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Husky Stadium in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The Spartans defeated Rochester, 12-7, to earn their spot in the MCAC Championship.
