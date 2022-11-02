NDSCS earns championship chance with 48-20 win
Ray Ruschel, 49-year-old NDSCS lineman, was followed by an ESPN crew throughout Sunday's MCAC semifinal football game. The sports media giant has been in Wahpeton since Thursday filming a story on the freshman. 

A trip to the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Championship on the line, ESPN cameras roaming the sideline — Sunday, Oct. 30 was an exciting day on the campus of North Dakota State College of Science. NDSCS rose to the occasion, defeating Central Lakes, 48-20, to maintain its No. 3 national ranking and improve to 8-1 on the season.

Graedyn Buell threw a pick-six in the first quarter, gifting the Raiders an early 7-0 lead. The sophomore quarterback recovered swiftly, completing 13 of 19 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Buell added 46 yards and a pair of scores with his legs.

Graedyn Buell's ability to recognize and escape pocket pressure has been key to the Wildcat's success over the past two seasons. 
Graedyn Buell (13) caught Central Lakes sleeping with this 80-yard touchdown pass to Brady Borgen late in the first half. 
Will Dampier intercepts a pass in the NDSCS secondary.
Despite battling through injuries this season, the NDSCS offensive line has done their part to put the ground game in motion and protect its prized quarterback Graedyn Buell. Pictured from left: Lane Kautzman, Deonte George, Ethan Lyons, Spencer Egeland, Dawson Bayliss and Dayton Smith (tight end). 


