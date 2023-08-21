NDSCS faces ranked teams in preseason play

Riley Hauff (left) tips the ball over the net during 2022 play. Hauff grew more aggressive and became a focal point during her freshman season. She will be counted on to hold down the right side of a promising NDSCS attack.
ROCKFORD, Ill. — The North Dakota State College of Science volleyball program is no stranger to filling its August schedule with elite competition. Head Coach Jane Passa knows the early gauntlet will prepare her Wildcats for success throughout a Mon-Dak Conference schedule that offers nightly battles and a tough travel regimen stretching through Western North Dakota and Montana.
The 2023-24 Wildcats posted strong efforts Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19 in a two-day preseason slate against three of the top JUCO schools in the country. Although the Wildcats lost each match, they played excellent volleyball.
“We are hoping this competition early on will prepare us for the upcoming season,” Passa said. “We saw great play from outside hitters Katie Gostovich and Sam Kohl, and right side hitter Riley Hauff. We saw amazing growth in just two days.”
NDSCS faced Sauk Valley Community College to open play, falling in a five-set battle (21-25, 25-18, 14-25, 25-16, 12-15). The Wildcats bounced back after losing the third set by 11 points to seize the next set by nine. Kohl led the ‘Cats with 12 kills and Hauff registered 11. Explosive sophomore attacker Gostovich showed an added element to her game with four blocks in the match. Riane Mohagen led the team with 19 digs, followed by Kohl (11) and Laura Green (10).
Saturday morning brought a match vs. No. 4 Johnson Community College. Gostovich came up big with 12 kills and only three errors, but NDSCS was overpowered in a sweep (15-25, 20-25, 17-15).
The Wildcats had better luck in a four-set loss to No. 3 Parkland College on Saturday afternoon (25-19, 18-25, 20-25, 16-25), as Gostovich upped the pressure with a team-high 16 kills. Hauff supplied nine kills, while Kohl and Katelyn Stalboerger recorded six each. Riane Mohagen led the digs department with 21 and Kohl added 10.
NDSCS tussled with No. 12 Heartland Community College to wrap up the tournament, taking the Hawks to four sets (26-28, 26-24, 21-25, 23-25). Kohl stepped up with a team-high 14 digs, as eight Wildcats hit the dig column in a gritty performance. Kill leaders were Gostovich (14), Kaylee Stegora (10), Kohl (9), Hauff (8), Mya Boomsma (6) and Stalboerger (6).
Rose Wendel and Payton Foster split the assists throughout the weekend, logging approximately 15-20 each per match. NDSCS opens its home season at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 vs. Mayville State University Junior Varsity at the Claire T. Blikre Activities Center in Wahpeton.