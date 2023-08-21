ROCKFORD, Ill. — The North Dakota State College of Science volleyball program is no stranger to filling its August schedule with elite competition. Head Coach Jane Passa knows the early gauntlet will prepare her Wildcats for success throughout a Mon-Dak Conference schedule that offers nightly battles and a tough travel regimen stretching through Western North Dakota and Montana.

The 2023-24 Wildcats posted strong efforts Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19 in a two-day preseason slate against three of the top JUCO schools in the country. Although the Wildcats lost each match, they played excellent volleyball.

NDSCS faces ranked teams in preseason play
Riley Hauff (left) tips the ball over the net during 2022 play. Hauff grew more aggressive and became a focal point during her freshman season. She will be counted on to hold down the right side of a promising NDSCS attack.


