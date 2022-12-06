NDSCS falls in nail-biting national championship game, 14-12

NDSCS falls short in nail-biting national championship, 14-12

The NDSCS football team reached No. 1 in the NJCAA DIII rankings this season, finishing a memorable campaign as national runners-up. 

 Courtesy NDSCS Athletics

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — For those watching the NJCAA DIII National Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, it certainly looked like the two most deserving teams were selected to participate. No. 2-ranked Dupage (9-2) scraped by No. 1-ranked North Dakota State College of Science (9-2), 14-12, to claim the second-annual title at the Red Grange Bowl in a hard-fought affair.

Dupage quarterback Gavin Sukup connected with Marquel Porter on a 25-yard slant route with 1:51 remaining in the first quarter to give the Chaparrals the lead. They scored again in the third quarter on a 15-yard run by Randy Young. Joshua Winslow made both point after attempts, as the Chaparrals won their second consecutive championship.

Marselio Mendez caught the attention of high-level colleges this season by averaging 23 yards per catch and grabbing every football in his vicinity. 
The NDSCS defense did its part in the NJCAA DIII National Championship, holding the nation's top offense in check. 


