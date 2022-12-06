NDSCS falls in nail-biting national championship game, 14-12

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — For those watching the NJCAA DIII National Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, it certainly looked like the two most deserving teams were selected to participate. No. 2-ranked Dupage (9-2) scraped by No. 1-ranked North Dakota State College of Science (9-2), 14-12, to claim the second-annual title at the Red Grange Bowl in a hard-fought affair.
Dupage quarterback Gavin Sukup connected with Marquel Porter on a 25-yard slant route with 1:51 remaining in the first quarter to give the Chaparrals the lead. They scored again in the third quarter on a 15-yard run by Randy Young. Joshua Winslow made both point after attempts, as the Chaparrals won their second consecutive championship.
NDSCS missed a field goal, had an extra point blocked and failed to kick a second field goal attempt on a bad snap before halftime. Those missed opportunities, combined with three lost fumbles, doomed the Wildcats’ prospects of taking home a national championship trophy.
One of the craziest plays of the season led to the first NDSCS touchdown in the second quarter. On a trick play, wide receiver Dayton Smith threw a backward lateral to sophomore quarterback Graedyn Buell. The ball bounced off the ground, but Buell snatched it up and launched a 63-yard touchdown pass to Marselio Mendez. The sophomore Mendez capped off a historic JUCO career with seven catches for 99 yards and a touchdown, adding a marvelous one-handed catch to his resume. Mendez finished the year with 13 receiving touchdowns, leading the NJCAA for the second straight season.
Buell stepped up in the biggest game of his career, throwing for 196 yards and one touchdown. He added a second touchdown with his legs, rushing in from 17 yards out in the fourth quarter. The run came on fourth and 1, highlighted by a show-stopping spin move that left a Dupage linebacker laying on the ground as Buell raced to the end zone. Buell was stopped short on the two-point conversion attempt and neither team would score again across the final 13:41 of the game.
NDSCS freshman Erik Lumpkin relished the big stage, leading all players with 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and forced one fumble. Manny Garcia and William Katchmark both forced and recovered one fumble, while Katchmark, Cyrinus George and Fred Lundstrom recorded one sack each. Niles Williams, Preston Yohnke and Karter Wensmann collected seven tackles each.
The Dupage defense was led by Kamron Gothard, who forced two fumbles, recovered one and blocked a kick. Sukup commanded the Chaparrals on offense with 138 yards passing and one touchdown. Randy Young (12 attempts, 66 yards), Samson Zander (11 attempts, 47 yards) and Brian Trobel (13 attempts, 42 yards) grinded out tough yardage on the ground, as Dupage possessed the football nearly 20 minutes longer than NDSCS.
Other offensive contributors for the Wildcats included Chandler Ross Jr. (five attempts, 29 yards), Dayton Smith (two receptions, 58 yards) and Brady Borgen (two receptions, 35 yards).
For NDSCS, the championship appearance is a building block for years to come. Dupage hosted the game and remained a favorite throughout the season, having beaten three NJCAA DI programs. Not everyone expected the Wildcats to make it this far after they entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed in their own conference, needing to upset No. 1-seeded M-State Fergus Falls for a title invite. The game provided major exposure for both schools via online streaming on ESPN+.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.