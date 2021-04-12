NDSCS football hungry for fresh start

North Dakota College of Science football (NDSCS) gets back on the field this month after a long awaited return from opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Eric Issendorf has prepared his players for the longest offseason he's had to face since coming back to NDSCS in 2018.
He's had the luck of the draw when he brought 40 new players onto campus in the fall, who were truly committed to NDSCS and getting an education. They did the Great Plains Food Bank Drive in October 2020 and committed themselves to the community and what they wanted to do in Wahpeton.
"I think it goes to the fact that we recruited the right kids," Issendorf said. "They were really willing to come here without football, and that was the reason they came here, was for football."
Many of these players who stayed at NDSCS during the shutdown COVID-19 season have taken advantage of getting an education, when plenty of those players could have gone to other schools.
During this time off, the players and coaches have taken advantage of the weight room by doing team lifts together within the COVID-19 protocols. They've all gotten to know each other on a personal level. It's also taught the coaches how to become more of a strength and conditioning coach.
"We've tried to build a foundation and give them different phases in the lifts," Issendorf said. "They are pretty strong and in pretty good condition and I think that's going to help us come fall 2021."
This is the first offseason where the Wildcats will be able to have spring practices. The Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference (MCAC) voted on whether schools were allowed to have spring practices, which is now left into the hands of each institution. There are only two assistant coaches under Issendorf, and that can be pretty challenging, but for the players it will make them hungrier.
"I think they're going to be chomping at the bit to get going," Issendorf said. "Our guys are going to be super hungry, super motivated to go out and perform. They all love to compete."
Issendorf also added that it was very refreshing for the players to get on campus just so they had something. According to Issendorf, many schools in the MCAC didn't offer dorms to students or even have campus open.
NDSCS was one of three teams in the conference that opted into spring practices. The MCAC passed a rule in 2019 for teams to have 10 spring practices. This will be the first offseason where teams will have that option. The Wildcats plan to use all ten of those practices this month.
