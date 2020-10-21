On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the North Dakota State College of Science football team volunteered to give out food to those in need. The team helped give out a truck full of food as hundreds of vehicles lined up on the first snow day of the fall season.
Vehicles gathered in the parking lot of Earl "Skip" Bute Alumni Stadium at NDSCS' Wahpeton campus. The Wildcats have been together very few times for organized team events and many of the players were relieved to be back with their teammates.
"It feels good to be back out with my teammates," sophomore running back Jessie Williams Jr. said. "It's nice and cold, but it's great to see people's smiles."
There was freshmen on the team who got involved with the community some of the newcomers did not have to take the field in order to make a difference.
"We just appreciate the community. Any possible way we can give back and any possible way that we can help, it's really meaningful," defensive back Nathaniel Hill said. "We support them, they support us. They are a big part of what we do, so we are just thankful for the community."
With all of the covid restrictions that the school has implemented so far. Hill stressed how well they have worked together to following protocol off the field.
"We are just doing a great job of staying discipline so far. Most people think that just because we didn't have a season there's no point of doing anything like this, but no, we are staying discipline to the process and trusting the process and waiting for it."
The Great Plains Food Bank distributes 12.5 million meals a year, and the Wildcats' participation should say a lot about the character and determination that this team has for not only football, but for each other. The team looks to get back on the football field next year and have a great 2021 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.