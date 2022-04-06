While most area sports lag behind in games played, the No. 4-ranked North Dakota State College of Science softball team is off to the races on a 16-8 start the 2022 season. NDSCS traveled to Miles City, Montana, April 2-3, to face the Miles Community College Pioneers (12-8).
The Lady Wildcats stole three of four games over the weekend, outscoring the hosts 19-12 in a midseason clash that presented a playoff atmosphere. NDSCS lost the opener 1-0, before reeling off wins by scores of 8-6, 6-4 and 5-1.
Katelyn Strauss was dealing on the mound, notching 12 strikeouts in six innings. Her lone blemish in Saturday’s loss, a second-inning homer off the bat of Reed Johnson. Miles knocked Ashley Bisping around in game two, plating five runs in three innings. NDSCS rallied behind a pair of Billie Donohue blasts and RBIs from Maxine Ebel, Ellie Miller and Noelle Forstner. Tarin Thomas weathered three hits in 1.1 shutout innings and Strauss saved the day, striking out four in 2.1 innings of relief to improve her record to 10-4.
Strauss continues to run through lineups, striking out 149 batters in 78.2 innings pitched. The freshman carries a 1.96 earned run average.
Sunday brought another competitive doubleheader. Sydney Schott (2-1) gave Science the distance it needed in a 6-4 win, allowing three runs across five frames. Strauss fanned the lone batter she faced to record the save. Ellie Miller brought the boomstick, driving in four runs and leaving the park in a 2-for-3 performance at the plate.
NDSCS went back to Strauss in the weekend finale. She didn’t disappoint, racking up 13 strikeouts in a complete-game one-hitter. The Wildcat defense buckled down to avoid the damage of eight walks in a 5-1 victory. Josie Buhr tripled in a 2-for-4 performance and Kylee Jansen hit a home run, extending her team-leading RBI total to 19. Ebel and Mattea Binstock each drove in one run.
The wins were big, because Miles is the defending DII Region XIII Champion.
