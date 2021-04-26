NDSCS honors Hall of Fame members

The North Dakota State College of Science held their annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for their Homecoming weekend. The Wildcats honored Ervin Dye as a member of their 2020 class, and 2019 members Jennie Bucholz, Mark McElvaney and Shannon (Smith) Ziemer.
The Wildcats also honored the 1994 football team, who is the first team in school history to finish with a nine-win season. They went 9-1 and won the RC Cola Bowl after defeating Rochester Community College 27-20. According to NDSCS, they finished the season with the No. 1 offense as they averaged 393.8 yards per game, with 238 of those being rushing yards.
After passing away in 2010, Dye was honored for his work in the boxing ring as he participated in the Gold Glove Boxing Regional tournament in 1964. He became a boxing assistant coach to Ted Carr for the Golden Gloves Boxing Program. Steve Dye represented his father at the Hall of Fame ceremony.
“While I don’t remember the wins and losses, I do remember the excitement for the Golden Gloves in the early 1970’s,” Dye said about his dad. “I think the boxing ring served as an escape for some of my dad’s frustrations ... I’m so proud to accept this award in honor of my dad .. we love you dad. You’re forever in our hearts.”
Jennie Bucholz was a 1992 and 1993 NJCAA outdoor track and field national champion. She placed second at the 1992 indoor championships. She is the mother of Stevin Lipp, who played basketball at NDSCS from 2017-19.
“I’d like to thank the NDSCS alumni for this honor. So many memories, so many friendships, and I’m glad to be back. Thank you,” Bucholz said emotional during her speech.
Mark McElvaney was on the track team from 1999-2000 and he was a top ten finisher both years at the NJCAA indoor and outdoor national championships. He placed seventh at the Indoor National Championships and fourth at the Outdoor National Championship, both in 1999. He placed second in both national championships in 2000. He went on to run at North Dakota State University after his time at NDSCS.
“To all of my family, and all of the support that you gave me over the years, thank you,” McElvaney said to close his speech.
Shannon (Smith) Ziemer was a member of the NDSCS women’s basketball team from 1992-94. During the 1992-93 season, she led the team in points, assists and steals. In 1993-94, she was named a NJCAA All-America honorable mention.
“Even when you play the game of your life, it’s the feeling of teamwork that you’ll remember. You’ll forget the plays, the shots and the scores, but you’ll always remember your teammates,” Ziemer said after thanking her teammates, friends and family for all of the support over the years.
The ceremony concluded with the 1994 football team being honored, as the class of 1994 won 15 games over a span of two years, which was the most out of any previous team in school history.
