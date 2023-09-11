NDSCS intercepts Cooper six times, Spartan throws punches in the pile

NDSCS wideout Trevion Carothers leaves three Spartans on the ground as he jukes his way into M-State territory. Carothers also played defensive back in this one, coming down with an interception in the end zone.
Moments before a scrum broke out following Weston Snyder's run, Spencer Egeland (74) punished the Spartans with a vicious block on the edge. After the play, Egeland quickly ran toward the chaos to pull players away from his running back.
No. 2-ranked North Dakota State College of Science traveled down Highway 210 to play No. 3 Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M-State) on Saturday, Sept. 9. The NJCAA DIII showdown marked the inaugural Border Battle between the Wildcats from Wahpeton, North Dakota, and the Spartans from Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
In a rematch of last season’s MCAC Conference Championship, NDSCS forced reigning Offensive Co-Player of the Week KJ Cooper to throw 6 interceptions. Cooper finished the game 18 of 38 passing for 278 yards and only one touchdown.
“We made it a point of emphasis this week to contain him. As you can see, that guy is really special. Not taking away from any of our guys, but that’s probably the best player in the country right there,” NDSCS head coach Eric Issendorf said of Cooper. “I was proud of our defensive backs. One of our DBs got hurt last game and we had some young guys like Cole Huesers who had to step up.”
Huesers pulled down two interceptions. NDSCS added one pick each by Miguel Villanueva, Jessie Hawkins Jr., Trevion Carothers and Malique Jackson. Carothers made his first two-way appearance while continuing to excel in his wide receiver position (3 REC, 56 YDS).
“Not only is Trevion a special athlete, but also a special person,” Issendorf said. “When we approached him about playing both sides, it wasn’t ‘well this’ or ‘well that,’ it was ‘yes sir.’ That gave us confidence to put him on the other side.”
Defensive end Jaylin Nieman-Burnett set up shop in the Spartan backfield, forcing uncharacteristic throws by Cooper as he tried to escape pressure. Burnett and Erik Lumpkin both sacked the star QB.
“Jaylin is really the only returning guy from our defensive front. He’s extremely important. Jaylin, Erik and Sammy (Miller) are working off each other,” Issendorf said. “We designed some things to get Cooper to step up, because he’s so dangerous moving left and right. We hit home on a few things, just mixing up coverages and keeping them off balance as best we can.”
Roosevelt Cage led the backfield with 23 carries for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns. Chandler Ross Jr. chipped in 12 carries for 61 yards and one TD. Weston Snyder added 7 carries for 23 yards and a score. Makhi Jackson turned 3 carries into 19 yards.
With the game all but over, Snyder was driven to the ground by a mob of Spartans who continued to rip at the football following the whistle. Freshman linebacker Alexander Sims was ejected from the game after he punched Snyder while the RB was lying on the ground. For the most part, NDSCS remained reserved in its response, with the team staying on the sideline.
“You see what we do offensively, we just kind of wear on guys and eventually those things break,” Issendorf said. “We want to be a certain way. We wanna be like Wildcats — have respect and humility for the other team. When you get into tight games like this, things get elevated and that’s to be expected.”
NDSCS QB Drew Boxwell completed 9 of 18 passes for 134 yards and one INT.
Adate’jan Scott grabbed 7 receptions for 78 yards, none bigger than his sideline snag on 4th-and-9 with 3:09 remaining in the game. Boxwell scrambled and found Scott for a 21-yard completion as the WR executed a perfect toe drag to stay in bounds. The pass was initially ruled incomplete, before officials gathered to change the ruling, essentially icing the game with NDSCS leading 23-14.
Next up, No. 2 NDSCS hosts a rematch of the 2022 National Championship when they host No. 1 Dupage on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.