In a rematch of last season's Minnesota College Athletic Conference Championship, No. 2-ranked NDSCS (Wahpeton) traveled to No. 3 M-State (Fergus Falls) in a marquee matchup of NJCAA national contenders. NDSCS ran away with a 30-14 win behind 6 interceptions by the Wildcats defense. Read the full story in Tuesday's edition of Daily News.

No. 2-ranked North Dakota State College of Science traveled down Highway 210 to play No. 3 Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M-State) on Saturday, Sept. 9. The NJCAA DIII showdown marked the inaugural Border Battle between the Wildcats from Wahpeton, North Dakota, and the Spartans from Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

In a rematch of last season’s MCAC Conference Championship, NDSCS forced reigning Offensive Co-Player of the Week KJ Cooper to throw 6 interceptions. Cooper finished the game 18 of 38 passing for 278 yards and only one touchdown.

NDSCS intercepts Cooper six times, Spartan throws punches in the pile
NDSCS teammates confidently hold up four fingers heading into the fourth quarter Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. M-State Fergus Falls.
NDSCS wideout Trevion Carothers leaves three Spartans on the ground as he jukes his way into M-State territory. Carothers also played defensive back in this one, coming down with an interception in the end zone.
Roosevelt Cage rumbles through Nathan Hubbard Jr. (20) for an NDSCS rushing touchdown in the first quarter of Saturday's NJCAA football game.
Moments before a scrum broke out following Weston Snyder's run, Spencer Egeland (74) punished the Spartans with a vicious block on the edge. After the play, Egeland quickly ran toward the chaos to pull players away from his running back.
Sophomore QB Drew Boxwell (left) wasn't asked to do too much in Saturday's win, staying within himself and following a hungry pack of Wildcat linemen to victory.


