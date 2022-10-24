NDSCS lineman Ruschel, 49, finalist for Armed Forces Merit Award
Ray Ruschel may be 49 years old, but he's no fly on the wall for the North Dakota State College of Science football team. Ruschel gets down and dirty in the trenches vs. players 30 years younger. His contributions as a U.S. Army veteran and, now, an NJCAA football player, have earned the freshman national recognition.  

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

FORT WORTH, Texas — Finalists have been revealed for the 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) featuring a university chancellor, four players, a foundation benefiting veterans and “The Bronze Boot” run that will be staged on Veteran’s Day this November.

Troy chancellor and Marine Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. is a finalist for the second straight year and is joined on the list by tight ends Dominic DiNunzio from TCU and Tyler Huff of Texas State, 49-year-old defensive lineman Ray Ruschel from North Dakota State College of Science, and linebacker Wil Schoonover of West Virginia.



