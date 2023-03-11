NDSCS loses district championship, 75-73, in controversial OT thriller
Buy Now

From left: NDSCS players Noah Christensen, Micah Swallow and Peyton Newbern shift over to defend Deng Deang (right) as he corrals a loose ball. Deang was a thorn in the Wildcats' side all game Saturday, throwing down dunks and becoming the center of two controversial calls.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

A thrilling comeback and a heart-wrenching defeat. That’s how North Dakota State College of Science finished a memorable 29-4 season, falling short in the North Central District Championship in a 75-73 overtime loss to Southeastern Community College (25-8) on Saturday, March 11 in Wahpeton. Momentum swayed throughout, as the game experienced 10 ties and seven lead changes.

Agwa Nywesh gave NDSCS a 64-62 lead with a layup at the shot clock buzzer and less than one minute remaining in regulation. The sophomore snatched the inbound pass away from a Southeastern defender and scored in traffic directly underneath the hoop. 

NDSCS loses district championship, 75-73, in controversial OT thriller
Buy Now

Micah Swallow (3) followed up his 29-point outing in the Region XIII finals with 20 points in Saturday's district championship. 
NDSCS loses district championship, 75-73, in controversial OT thriller
Buy Now

Noah Christensen (5) wraps his arm around Peyton Newbern. 
NDSCS loses district championship, 75-73, in controversial OT thriller
Buy Now

Detavius Frierson floats a shot over the Blackhawks defense. 


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 