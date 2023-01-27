NDSCS makes peasants of Royals in home sweep
The NDSCS men made Lake Region's wintery trip home even more bitter after hanging 97 points on the Royals.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

The North Dakota State College of Science women’s basketball team (18-3, 11-1 Mon-Dak) relied on its defense to claim a 58-43 home win over Lake Region State College (15-6, 7-5 Mon-Dak) on Thursday, Jan. 26, holding the Royals to a season-low scoring total in the Mon-Dak Conference matchup. 

“I think that’s extremely impressive to hold a team to 43 points. You’re probably going to win when you do that defensively,” NDSCS Head Coach Park Masterson said. “We made a really good in-game adjustment to stop their middle penetration and we saw better backside help than we had previously this season. I’m really proud of that.”

Grace Massaquoi hits the floor after a shot attempt.
Charita ‘Tiny’ Lewis made a big impact Thursday, scoring 15 points from long range for the Lady Wildcats.
Noah Christensen blocked two shots for the Wildcats.
North Dakota State College of Science forward Detavius Frierson (center) drops a pass to Mohamad Soumahoro (left) during Thursday’s Mon-Dak Conference win over Lake Region State. Frierson continues to impress as a strong facilitator for the 18-3 Wildcats.


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 