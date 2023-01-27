NDSCS makes peasants of Royals in home sweep

North Dakota State College of Science forward Detavius Frierson (center) drops a pass to Mohamad Soumahoro (left) during Thursday’s Mon-Dak Conference win over Lake Region State. Frierson continues to impress as a strong facilitator for the 18-3 Wildcats.
The North Dakota State College of Science women’s basketball team (18-3, 11-1 Mon-Dak) relied on its defense to claim a 58-43 home win over Lake Region State College (15-6, 7-5 Mon-Dak) on Thursday, Jan. 26, holding the Royals to a season-low scoring total in the Mon-Dak Conference matchup.
“I think that’s extremely impressive to hold a team to 43 points. You’re probably going to win when you do that defensively,” NDSCS Head Coach Park Masterson said. “We made a really good in-game adjustment to stop their middle penetration and we saw better backside help than we had previously this season. I’m really proud of that.”
Ivy Fox took advantage of a high-volume role on offense, scoring 14 points on 7-of-15 shooting in the opening half and grabbing seven rebounds in the process. Grace Massaquoi mustered five points in the first 20 minutes, but stayed active on the glass with seven boards, limiting second chances for Lake Region State as the Wildcats claimed a 29-19 halftime lead.
Fox is averaging 20-plus points over her last four games and converting shots at a 54% rate. Massaquoi, who averages 15.6 points per game, has scored single digits twice in that span, experiencing the ebbs and flows that come as a college freshman with high expectations. Massaquoi is finding ways to stay involved, however, locating her teammates for six assists at United Tribes and flying to the glass with authority.
“Everybody hits a little bit of an up-and-down (stretch), you know, it’s a really long season,” Masterson said of Massaquoi. “The expectations for her are sky high. They ran a zone against us, they packed it in and we had her inside. She’s just gotta find her confidence. She’ll come back from it and we’ll be alright.”
Charita “Tiny” Lewis bested her season average with three assists in the opening half, adding four points and four rebounds from her point guard position. The freshman kept the Royals on their heels with quick passes through the zone and swift changes of direction with the basketball. Lewis, who entered the game shooting 25% from three, buried five shots from behind the arc in a breakout performance.
“She’s definitely been putting in the time and working on her outside shots,” Masterson said of Lewis. “Today she stepped up and hit them for us when we really needed it. I think it really helped that we had some good seals and some backside screens, so she had time to get her shot off and didn’t feel rushed.”
NDSCS used a 12-1 run in the second quarter to get the offense going after both teams walked through a 17-point first quarter that was filled with lazy shots and long possessions. Lewis stepped up in late-clock situations, lulling the defense to sleep before switching gears and making some first-class deliveries in the assists column. The Minnehaha Academy (Minn.) product was slinging the basketball all over the court with one-handed passes to Fox, who provided a game-high 21 points.
Freshman guard Arianna Berryhill scored her first points on a wing three with 7:24 in the third quarter, giving Science a 14-point lead. Outside of Fox, NDSCS struggled to finish possessions, missing four shots underneath the basket as time expired in the third quarter and letting Lake Region climb within nine points heading into the fourth.
The victory was certainly important in the Mon-Dak landscape, helping NDSCS maintain a two-game lead over Williston State and Dawson Community College, and a comfortable four-game edge over Lake Region State and Bismarck State. Full stats from Thursday’s game were not available due to technical difficulties at Ed Werre Arena.
The NDSCS men (18-3, 10-2 Mon-Dak) were also at the Blikre Activities Center on Thursday to play the nightcap vs. Lake Region State (3-18, 2-10 Mon-Dak). The Wildcats made peasants out of the Royals in a destructive 97-46 win. NDSCS started the game on a 29-0 run and built a 51-13 halftime lead, holding the Royals scoreless for almost 10 minutes.
Micah Swallow and Melvin Newbern let out a pair of screams after securing tough and-ones at the cup to put NDSCS up 13-0. Swallow was a model of efficiency, finishing the game with 25 points on 8-for-12 shooting, needing only 18:52 of playing time to rip the Royals. Agwa Nywesh, Devin Newsome and Kaleb Larson each scored 12, as the Wildcats placed nine different players in the scoring column.
Former Breckenridge High School standout Noah Christensen appeared in his second game back from a shoulder injury, wearing enough kinesiology tape to hold a brick building together. The treatment did the trick, as Christensen pulled down a game-high eight rebounds and helped spark the opening onslaught with a corner three and a no-look assist to Detavius Frierson. The latter posted a fine floor game with eight points, six rebounds and four assists.
NDSCS shot 56% overall, connecting on 17-of-26 shots from downtown for a 65% clip. The Wildcats towered over the Royals inside, winning the rebounding battle 43-24.
Conal Parnell provided eight points, Christensen and Newbern scored seven, and Mohamed Soumahoro tallied six. Newbern led all players with three steals. NDSCS moved into sole-possession of second place in the Mon-Dak, one game above Dakota College at Bottineau and one game below Dawson Community College.
The Wildcat men and women have another home doubleheader scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30, vs. the Williston State College Tetons. The women will tip-off the event at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game starting at 7:30 p.m.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.