NDSCS Men's Basketball add Shaw as Assistant Coach

Brad Shaw joins the NDSCS basketball team as an associate coach. Shaw brings a brilliant basketball mind and incredible experience as a coach at the college level.
Shaw's basketball playing career ended at Fargo High School where he graduated in 2010 and attended the University of Nebraska. In Lincoln, Shaw's coaching career started out as a student manager for the men's basketball team. He worked with the Cornhuskers from 2010-2015 as he earned his Bachelor's Degree in 2015.
One of his biggest accomplishments at Nebraska was when the Cornhuskers made the NCAA Tournament in 2014. Right after graduating, Shaw spent his first season as a collegiate coach working as an assistant with Miami University Hamilton in Ohio. After his one year tenure, he went onto Johnson and Wales where he was an assistant for three seasons. He followed up his three-year tenure at Johnson and Wales as an assistant coach at Dickinson State University. He is now coaching 40 miles south of where he grew up as he looks top continue building his coaching portfolio with the Wildcats.
Going from coaching at the Division I level to the NJCAA is a great hire for the NDSCS. Getting someone who is looking to further his basketball career and set up players to potentially play at the next level is a big adjustment for Shaw. His experience coaching at these other programs is a great addition for the Wildcats, as he can help benefit them with a shortened season and a potential postseason run.
