NDSCS mens basketball adds transfer Ford

The North Dakota State College of Science adds forward/guard transfer Dion Ford for this upcoming season.
Ford spent the first two seasons at Lake Region State College before transfering to Casper College during the 2020-21 season. Ford is transfering to his third school of his collegiate career.
While at Lake Region, Ford averaged 19.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 56 percent in two seasons with Lake Region. Ford saw a decrease in minutes last season, going from 28 minutes per game with Lake Region to 19.6 minutes per game with Casper College, which led to a drop in his numbers. He averaged nine points and 6.3 rebounds per game and shot 52.9 percent.
Ford looks forward to a new start as a part of a highly anticipating season for the Wildcats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.