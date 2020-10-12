NDSCS men's basketball scrimmages Jamestown

NDSCS redshirt freshman No. 24 Khari Broadway takes the ball up past half-court guarded by a University of Jamestown defender No. 21 Tyler Weist on Saturday, Oct. 10. Neither teams kept score and played five 10-minute periods.

 Justin Pierce • Daily News

On Saturday, Oct. 10, the NDSCS men's basketball team opened up their season with a scrimmage at home against the University of Jamestown. Neither team kept score of the whole game as the scores were being flashed on the scoreboard.

After a dominant first quarter by NCAA Division II opponent Jamestown, the Wildcats hung around and played at the same pace as Jamestown for most of the game. The teams has had some unusual circumstances just like the majority of sports teams across America.

"There were some mechanical things that we had to do like getting caught behind the post, getting out rebounded and got beat to some loose balls and things like that," said head coach Stu Engen.

This was also a reminder for the Wildcats that a team with the majority of them being true freshman were going up against a four-year institution. Mistakes were due to happen early and they did. Engen went on to say how much he likes where the maturity is at with this team. This is what he expected from his team and that is what he got with the circumstances in place.

Engen spoke highly of his freshman class as the team started four freshman. The team was on their toes the whole game, the school's fire alarm even went off during the second "quarter" of their scrimmage and cause an abrupt pause for about 30 minutes. After both teams resumed play, they played three more 10-minute periods, which was arguably the best basketball they played on the day.

Some of the standout freshman that could make an impact in their upcoming season are Logan Jedwabny, Anthony Ignowski and Elijah Lambert. If the freshman can learn to become leaders and pave the way towards their team's success, they will be in line for a successful season. The Wildcats are coming into the year with a young team looking to make the most of a shortened season that starts in Jan. 2021. 

