NDSCS / Mon-Dak Conference Attendance, Game Policy
Daily News File Photo

Sports are finally back at North Dakota State College of Science with women's basketball tipping off at 5:30 p.m. and men's basketball tipping off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. Here is what you will need to know before attending games this season:

• Masks are still required. If you need a face covering please visit the Customer Service Desk in the Hektner Student Center.

• Respect all blocked off areas.

• There will be one entrance, one exit.

• Attendance will be limited to the first 430 people.

• No concessions and no Catbacker booster room.

