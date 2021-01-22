NDSCS / Mon-Dak Conference Attendance, Game Policy

Sports are finally back at North Dakota State College of Science with women's basketball tipping off at 5:30 p.m. and men's basketball tipping off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. Here is what you will need to know before attending games this season:
• Masks are still required. If you need a face covering please visit the Customer Service Desk in the Hektner Student Center.
• Respect all blocked off areas.
• There will be one entrance, one exit.
• Attendance will be limited to the first 430 people.
• No concessions and no Catbacker booster room.
