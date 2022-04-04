NDSCS mourns shooting death of another former athlete

Former St. Paul Central and North Dakota State College of Science basketball player, Dion Ford, was shot and killed Thursday, March 31, in St. Paul’s North End.
Police say Ford, 21, was legally carrying a firearm when he attempted to defend himself from a robbery at the hands of 21-year-old suspect Xavion Tyrece Bell. Ford exchanged gunfire with Bell, who was critically wounded in the incident and detained at the scene. Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. In a grotesque act of violence, muzzle flashes on surveillance video showed Bell firing at Ford 13 times after he was slumped over behind his own vehicle.
“Everything that I know at this point leads me to believe that Dion was an innocent victim,” St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said Friday.
Ford joined NDSCS for the 2021-22 season after playing parts of three seasons at Lake Region State College and Casper College. In two seasons at Lake Region, he averaged 19.7 points and 8.9 rebounds. Ford’s shining moment at NDSCS came in the season opener vs. Iowa Lakes, when the forward drew a foul with 13.8 seconds remaining and made both free throws to secure an 81-80 Wildcats victory.
At some point during the season, Ford left the basketball team and didn’t return.
Ford’s tragic death is not the first when it comes to former NDSCS athletes.
Former running back Charles Royston Jr. was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in January 2021. Royston, a victim of gun violence, was found in an alley without a pulse and respirations and pronounced dead at the scene.
Current NDSCS Head Football Coach Eric Issendorf took to twitter to express his grief over Royston’s passing.
”Today is a new day, doesn’t make it any easier as time keeps moving. I will miss Charles, I will think of him often. Let us remember during our appreciation for #DrMartinLutherKingJr, that gun violence is not the solution to any problem...both of their deaths remind us of that,” Issendorf said.
In 2008, Artheddius Peeler, who played for NDSCS football in 2005-06, was shot and killed on the morning of his 23rd birthday in Plymouth, Minnesota, after an argument over a loud party broke out.
“We all lost somebody that we enjoyed having around. That’s going to be anyone we had in our lives — but especially him (Artheddius). He had positive energy all the time,” said Chuck Parsons, then head football coach at NDSCS.
In 2012, NDSCS basketball standout Fred Joseph was shot and killed in his home state of Louisiana during the Wildcats’ summer offseason. He was shot in the back outside a Taco Bell on West Congress Street in Lafayette and died shortly after.
