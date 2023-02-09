NDSCS moves closer to securing No. 1 seeds

North Dakota State College of Science took care of business Monday, Feb. 6, sweeping Dawson Community College at Ed Werre Arena in Wahpeton. The victories pushed the NDSCS men and women closer to clinching No. 1 seeds in the upcoming Region XIII playoffs.
No. 21 Lady Wildcats 77, Lady Buccaneers 57
NDSCS (22-3) lost to Dawson (6-15) in the Mon-Dak Conference preseason tournament, 75-62. Plagued by early-season injuries and foul trouble, the Lady Wildcats finished that game with four players on the court. Eight players saw at least 15 minutes of playing time Monday, showing the Buccaneers what they look like at full strength in a 20-point win.
Five players tallied double-digit points for NDSCS. Arianna Berryhill scored 15, Grace Massaquoi 13, Quinn Neppl 12, Ivy Fox 10 and Nadia Post 10. Fox led the team with six rebounds and three steals. Berryhill was lights out from the free-throw line, sinking 10-of-11 attempts.
Leading 32-27 at the break, NDSCS ran the floor with a blazing pace in transition to outscore Dawson 29-9 in the third quarter. Active hands on defense led to 17 steals for the Wildcats, as six players posted multiple thefts.
Maile Hunt contributed seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Jordan Toman chipped in two points, three rebounds and one steal. Post added three steals to go along with her 10 points, rounding out the second-unit stats. Shannon Burton scored 14, Michelle Arens 11 and Zariah Jenkins 11 to lead the Buccaneers.
Wildcats 93, Buccaneers 77
NDSCS (22-3) came into the contest with a one-game lead on Dawson (18-7) in the Mon-Dak standings and the season series deadlocked at 1-1. The Wildcats dropped 93 points on Dawson for the second time this year at Ed Werre Arena, placing seven players in double figures. Unselfish play resulted in 21 assists to 15 turnovers for the ‘Cats.
Detavius Frierson scored 15, Agwa Nywesh 14, Micah Swallow 13, Noah Christensen 12, Kaleb Larson 11, Devin Newsome 10 and Conal Parnell 10. NDSCS rolled out bigs who can shoot from the outside and guards who aren’t afraid to penetrate the paint.
Christensen did it all in the post, completing a double-double with 11 rebounds. The 6-foot-10 center added four assists, two steals and a block to his line. The 6-foot-5 Frierson was also solid inside, supplying four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Swallow swiped four steals and pulled down six boards. Nywesh joined him in the Wildcats backcourt with four assists and four steals. Peyton Newbern closed with eight points and three rebounds, while Newsome consistently applied pressure and handed out three assists to highlight the guard play. Dawson was led by 17 points from Chris Davidson, David Gross Ventre scored 16 and Joe Mpoyo 13.
The NDSCS men and women travel to Lake Region State on Sunday, Feb. 12.