North Dakota State College of Science took care of business Monday, Feb. 6, sweeping Dawson Community College at Ed Werre Arena in Wahpeton. The victories pushed the NDSCS men and women closer to clinching No. 1 seeds in the upcoming Region XIII playoffs. 

NDSCS moves closer to securing No. 1 seeds
Arianna Berryhill is pumped up after converting the and-one at Ed Werre Arena. Berryhill shot 11 free throws during an aggressive performance for the freshman guard from Bismarck Legacy. 

No. 21 Lady Wildcats 77, Lady Buccaneers 57

Ivy Fox (3) floats out to the arc to bury a three vs. Dawson Community College.
NDSCS center Noah Christensen fights to secure a rebound. Christensen knocked down a three and dished out four assists in a versatile performance Monday. 
Devin Newsome (4) defends against a Dawson drive during a 93-77 win for the NDSCS Wildcats.


